Temple vs. UAB AAC Tournament Championship Predictions

The Temple vs. UAB matchup will be the AAC Tournament Championship at 3:15 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. Will the Blazers cover as a 7.5-point favorite or is there more value elsewhere on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

647 Temple Owls (+7.5) vs. 648 UAB Blazers (-7.5); o/u 137.5

3:15 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 17, 2024

Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Temple vs. UAB: Public Bettors Taking the Points with Owls

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing Temple when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

The Owls are Hot Entering Title Game

Temple, which has won a season-best five games in a row and eight of its last 10, plays No. 4 seed UAB in the championship game on Sunday. The Blazers won 100-72 at Temple in the only regular season meeting between the teams.

Miller added four steals for the Owls (16-19). Joran Riley added 16 points while going 5 of 10 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and grabbed 10 rebounds. Shane Dezonie had nine points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 3 for 6 from the foul line.

Johnson Leads UAB to Title Game

Efrem Johnson had 21 points as fourth-seeded UAB knocked off top-seeded South Florida 93-83 in the semifinal round of the American Athletic Conference tournament Saturday.

Johnson shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 9 from the line for the Blazers (22-11). Eric Gaines scored 20 points and added five assists. Alejandro shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Temple vs. UAB CBB Betting Trends

Over is 9-3-1 in Blazers last 13 neutral site games as a favorite

Under is 15-5-2 in Owls last 22 neutral site games

Over is 11-4-1 in Blazers last 16 neutral site games

Under is 6-1-1 in Owls last 8 neutral site games as an underdog

Temple vs. UAB CBB Prediction:

Take UAB. The Blazers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four neutral site games, are 5-1 against the number in their last six games after scoring more than 90 points in their previous contest and are 7-2-1 at the betting window in their last 10 games as a favorite. UAB has also covered in four straight games overall, is 10-1-1 against the number in their last 12 games played on Sunday and is 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games coming off a straight up win.

Temple vs. UAB College Hoops Prediction: UAB BLAZERS -7.5