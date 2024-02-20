Close Menu
    TCU vs. Texas Tech College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    TCU vs. Texas Tech

    With the Red Raiders laying 5.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 146.5, what’s the smart bet in Tuesday night’s TCU vs. Texas Tech Big 12 matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    639 TCU Horned Frogs (+5.5) at 640 Texas Tech Red Raiders (-5.5); o/u 146.5

    9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 20, 2024

    United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

    TV: ESPN2

    TCU vs. Texas Tech: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing TCU when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Peavy Carries TCU to Road Win

    Micah Peavy registered 26 points (8-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, three blocks and three steals in 33 minutes during Saturday’s 75-72 victory over Kansas State. After getting held to single-digit scoring in three consecutive contests, Peavy responded with his best fantasy outing of the season since a triple-double back in December. The senior has started every game this year for the Horned Frogs, who improved to 7-5 in Big 12 play with the quality road victory.

    Williams as Perfect as can be for Tech

    Darrion Williams logged 30 points (12-12 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across his 37 minutes during Texas Tech’s 79-50 win Monday against Kansas. After scoring a career-best 17 when Texas Tech played at Baylor on Feb. 6, Williams returned to TTU so the team could host its next games. He logged a double-double both games. But more importantly, Williams scored more than 20 and reached 30 points for the first time to establish his new career best in the category. To do so, he shot perfectly from the field and free-throw line. Williams’ lone negative was a turnover, being as perfect as he could be Monday.

    Red Raiders are 1-4-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall

    Horned Frogs are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 road games

    Red Raiders are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 home games vs. a team with a winning road record

    Horned Frogs are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games overall

    TCU vs. Texas Tech CBB Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 7-2 in the Red Raiders’ last nine games overall, is 9-1-1 in their last 11 games played on a Tuesday and is 4-1 in their last five games versus a team with a winning record. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in the Horned Frogs’ last seven games as an underdog, is 7-3 int hier last 10 road games and is 7-3 in their last 10 road games versus a team with a winning home record.

    TCU vs. Texas Tech College Hoops Prediction: OVER 146.5

