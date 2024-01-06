Close Menu
    TCU vs. Kansas College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    TCU vs. Kansas

    Kansas will host the TCU Horned Frogs from Allen Fieldhouse at 2:00 ET on Saturday. Kansas is listed as 9.0-point favorites, and the total is at 152.5 points, where is the value from Lawrence? Keep reading for our TCU vs. Kansas prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    657 TCU Horned Frogs (+9.0) at 658 Kansas Jayhawks (-9.0); o/u 152.5

    2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 6, 2024

    Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

    TCU vs. Kansas Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 84% of public bettors are currently backing Kansas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    TCU Horned Frogs Notes

    TCU improved to 11-2 after defeating Texas A&M-Commerce 77-42 on January 1st. Ernest Udeh had a monster game scoring 13 points and grabbing 18 rebounds in only 20 minutes of action. The Horned Frogs will now hit the road to face the #2 Kansas Jayhawks.

    Kansas Jayhawks Notes

    Kansas defeated Wichita State 86-67 on December 30th to move to 12-1 on the year. Hunter Dickinson logged another double-double for the Jayhawks, scoring 22 points and 13 rebounds. Kansas looks to begin Big 12 play with a victory against the Horned Frogs.

    TCU is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    Kansas is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games versus the Horned Frogs.

    The total has gone under in 8 of the last 10 games for the Jayhawks.

    TCU vs. Kansas CBB Prediction:

    TCU looks to win their third straight game, while the Jayhawks look to make it nine consecutive victories.

    Take the Under. Kansas has gone under in eight of their last 10 games, despite being very efficient at the offensive end of the floor. TCU is averaging 85 ppg, but I believe that number is inflated as they have faced some weaker competition. The Horned Frogs don’t shoot the long ball well making less than six per game as a team. Give me the Under from Allen Fieldhouse.

    TCU vs. Kansas College Hoops Prediction: Under 152.5

