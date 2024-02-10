TCU vs. Iowa State CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Unranked TCU heads to Ames to face #14 Iowa State on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Can the Cyclones cover the 7.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our TCU vs. Iowa State prediction.

The TCU Horned Frogs are 16-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-9 ATS this season.

The Iowa State Cyclones are 17-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-7 ATS this season.

TCU vs. Iowa State Matchup & Betting Odds

669 TCU Horned Frogs (+7.5) vs. 670 Iowa State Cyclones (-7.5); o/u 142.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 10, 2024

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

TV: ESPN2

TCU vs. Iowa State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing TCU when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

TCU Horned Frogs Game Notes

TCU forward Charles O’Bannon Jr. was removed from the team’s last game due to an illness. He’s questionable for Saturday’s game due to said illness. O’Bannon is seventh on the team in scoring with 5.6 points per game this year.

Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller did all he could, but it wasn’t enough as his team fell to Texas 77-66 last Saturday. The 6’7” senior from Canada registered 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists in 33 minutes of action on Saturday. Miller leads TCU in scoring with 16.4 points per game on the campaign.

Iowa State Cyclones Game Notes

Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic was great in his team’s 70-65 road win over Texas on Tuesday night. The 6’8” freshman from Pewaukee, Wisconsin recorded 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals while shooting 2 of 4 from distance and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey was also solid in his team’s victory on Tuesday. The 6’1” sophomore from Ames, Iowa scored 12 points, pulled down 7 rebounds, doled out 5 assists, and nabbed 4 steals in the win. Lipsey is second on the team in scoring with 13.5 points per game in 2024.

TCU vs. Iowa State CBB Betting Trends

TCU is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against Iowa State.

The over is 12-10 in TCU’s games this season.

The over is 13-9 in Iowa State’s games this season.

Iowa State is 10-6 ATS after a win this season.

Iowa State is 9-3 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season.

TCU vs. Iowa State CBB Prediction:

Both of these teams have been good against the number in 2023-24. Iowa State has just been slightly better than TCU. The Cyclones are 11-2 ATS at home and 6-3 ATS in conference games this season. What’s more, Iowa State is 11-5 ATS as a favorite this season and 16-11-1 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the start of the 2020 season. There might be some value in the over, but I’m taking the Cyclones at home where they are 13-0 straight up this season. Iowa State is the pick.

TCU vs. Iowa State CBB Prediction: IOWA STATE CYCLONES -7.5