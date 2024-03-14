TCU vs. Houston Big 12 Tournament Betting Odds & Predictions

Following their victory over Oklahoma in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament, will the Horned Frogs hang with the No. 1 team in the nation on Thursday? Or will the Cougars cover as a 9.5-point favorite in today’s TCU vs. Houston matchup at 3:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

753 TCU Horned Frogs (+9.5) vs. 754 Houston Cougars (-9.5); o/u 137.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 14, 2024

T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

TCU vs. Houston: Public Bettors Hammering Cougars at Window

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing Houston when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Miller has Big Performance in Tourney Win

Emanuel Miller accumulated 26 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday’s 77-70 victory over Oklahoma. Miller’s 26 point, eight rebound effort led the Horned Frogs during their big second-round victory. The 26 points were three shy of a season-high while the 69.2% shooting performance was his best in any game during which he shot the ball at least 10 times. TCU appears to be a lock for the NCAA tournament at this stage, but Miller will lead them into another resume-building opportunity as they meet the top-seeded Houston Cougars Thursday with a trip to the Big 12 semifinals on the line.

Shead Named Big 12 Player of the Year

Jamal Shead was named Big 12 Player of the Year on Sunday, according to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle. Houston’s basketball program underwent significant changes between its 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. After what can be considered an early exit during March Madness 2023, Jarace Walker and Marcus Sasser declared for the NBA Draft.

Tramon Mark also enrolled at Arkansas, leaving Shead to help re-tool Houston as the college began playing in a highly difficult Big 12. Despite multiple injuries affecting team depth, the Cougars are atop their new conference. Shead has been their primary benefactor via team-best averages in points (15.7), assists (6.5) and steals (2.2). He is also the Big 12’s only player to have an assist-to-turnover ratio better than 3.0, with 3.4.

TCU vs. Houston CBB Betting Trends

Over is 6-2 in Horned Frogs last 8 overall

Under is 6-3 in Horned Frogs last 9 neutral site games as an underdog

Over is 6-1 in Horned Frogs last 7 games as an underdog

TCU vs. Houston CBB Prediction:

Take TCU. The Horned Frogs are 19-13 against the spread on the season, which includes a 6-4 ATS mark over their last 10 games. Despite all their success this season, the Cougars have not been as strong at the betting window. Houston is just 14-15-2 against the number this season, which includes a mark of 3-6-1 ATS over its last 10 games.

TCU vs. Houston College Hoops Prediction: TCU HORNED FROGS +9.5