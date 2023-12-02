Syracuse vs. Virginia College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Virginia Cavaliers will host the Syracuse Orange in an ACC matchup from John Paul Jones Arena at noon on Saturday. The Cavaliers are listed as 11.0-point favorites, while the total is sitting at 127.5 points, what is the best bet from Charlottesville? Keep reading for our Syracuse vs. Virginia prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

605 Syracuse Orange (+11.0) at 606 Virginia Cavaliers (-11.0); o/u 127.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 2, 2023

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA

Syracuse vs. Virginia Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 50% of public bettors are currently backing Virginia when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Syracuse Orange Notes

Syracuse improved to 5-2 after their blowout victory against the LSU Tigers on Tuesday night. Judah Mintz led the Orange with 33 points in the win. Mintz is playing at a high level over the first seven games averaging 20.4 ppg.

Virginia Cavaliers Notes

Virginia moved to 6-1 after their 59-47 win against Texas A&M. Andrew Rohde scored 13 points for the Cavaliers in the victory. All five UVA starters recorded double-figures in scoring. UVA will look to keep their momentum as they host Syracuse on Saturday.

Syracuse vs. Virginia CBB Betting Trends

Syracuse is 2-3 ATS in it’s last 5 games.

UVA is 9-1 SU in it’s last 10 games versus Syracuse.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 for Virginia.

Syracuse vs. Virginia CBB Prediction:

Both teams are coming off wins in the ACC/SEC challenge earlier in the week.

Give me Syracuse here. Judah Mintz is turning into a star for the Orange, I believe he is the best player on the floor on Saturday. Syracuse as a team should have a lot of confidence entering Charlottesville after their blowout win against LSU on Tuesday. UVA is tough at home, but they typically don’t run teams out of the gym due to their offensive struggles at times. Syracuse makes enough shots to hang around in this game and stay within the number.

Syracuse vs. Virginia College Hoops Prediction: Syracuse +11.0