    Syracuse vs. Duke College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Syracuse vs. Duke

    The Duke Blue Devils will host the Syracuse Orange from Cameron Indoor at 9:00 ET on Tuesday night. The Blue Devils are listed as 14.0-favorites, and the total is at 152 points what is the smart play from Durham? Keep reading for our Syracuse vs. Duke prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    649 Syracuse Orange (+14.0) at 650 Duke Blue Devils (-14.0); o/u 152

    9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 2, 2024

    Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

    Syracuse vs. Duke Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing Duke when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Syracuse Orange Notes

    Syracuse improved to 10-3 after defeating Pittsburgh last Saturday. Quadir Copeland scored 22 points off the bench for the Orange. Syracuse will look for their biggest win of the season on Tuesday night versus Duke.

    Duke Blue Devils Notes

    Duke moved to 9-3 after defeating Queens 106-69 on December 30th. Jared McCain scored 24 points for the Blue Devils. Duke will look to extend their winning streak to five-games on Tuesday.

    Syracuse is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

    Duke is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 home games.

    The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for the Orange.

    Syracuse vs. Duke CBB Prediction:

    Syracuse looks to win their sixth straight game, while the Blue Devils are looking to make it five in a row on Tuesday night.

    Take Syracuse. The Orange are playing great basketball right now, they are getting good production from their bench and they have a star with Judah Mintz. Duke on the other side is playing their best basketball of the season, but I still don’t think they are 14 points better than a hot Orange team. Cuse is the play.

    Syracuse vs. Duke College Hoops Prediction: Syracuse +14

