Sunday CBB Best Bets Dec. 7: Can Creighton keep it close in Lincoln?

ARLINGTON, TX— There are a few good college basketball games taking place on Sunday, including a couple of in-state showdowns. SMU and Texas A&M both head to Arlington to face each other, and Creighton travels to Lincoln to take on Nebraska. I’ll pick both games for Sunday’s CBB Best Bets on December 7, 2025.

CBB Best Bets for Sunday, December 7, 2025

CBB Best Bets Dec. 7: Pick #1 — Creighton at Nebraska (5:00 PM ET on FS1)

Current Odds: Creighton +6.5 (-115) / Nebraska -6.5 (-105)

Why it makes the card: This is a rivalry game between a pair of Nebraska-based teams, and one of the better matchups on Sunday’s college basketball slate. Creighton’s campus in Omaha is less than an hour away from Nebraska’s campus in Lincoln. The Bluejays are 5-3 straight up and 3-5 ATS this season while the Cornhuskers are 8-0 straight up and 4-4 ATS on the campaign.

I like Creighton here. The Bluejays are 7-3 straight up and 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the Cornhuskers. Additionally, Creighton is 8-6-1 ATS as an underdog, 9-4 ATS as the road team, and 16-12-1 ATS after a win since the start of last season. I’m taking the Bluejays in this in-state rivalry matchup.

Pick: CREIGHTON BLUEJAYS +6.5

CBB Best Bets Dec. 7: Pick #2 — SMU vs. Texas A&M (5:00 PM ET on ESPN2)

Current Odds: SMU +2.5 (-105) / Texas A&M -2.5 (-115)

Why it makes the card: This is a neutral-site matchup between two Texas-based teams. The game is at the College Park Center in Arlington, TX. SMU’s Dallas campus is 32 minutes away from where this game is being played, and Texas A&M’s College Station campus is 3.5 hours away from the College Park Center in Arlington. SMU is 8-1 straight up and 4-5 ATS this year. Texas A&M is 7-2 straight up and 5-4 ATS this year.

I think this is a soft line, so I’m favoring the Aggies here. Texas A&M is 4-1 straight up and 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games against SMU. What’s more, the Aggies are 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games overall with outright wins over Florida State and Pittsburgh in that stretch. For those reasons, I’m laying the points with Texas A&M in this one.

Pick: TEXAS A&M AGGIES -2.5

