Stanford vs. Cal College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

Pac-12 rivals square off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday night when the Golden Bears host the Cardinal. With the home team laying 1.5 points and the total sitting at 150.5, what’s the best bet for this Stanford vs. Cal matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

891 Stanford Cardinal (+1.5) at 892 Cal Golden Bears (-1.5); o/u 150.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, January 24, 2024

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, CA

TV: FS1

Stanford vs. Cal: Bettors Love Golden Bears as Home Favorite

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing Cal when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Gealer has Quality Performance in Win vs. Wash State

Benny Gealer recorded 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Thursday’s 89-75 loss to Washington State. Gealer posted double-digit scoring for the first time since Nov. 22, and he’s now knocked down a three in four consecutive games. The sophomore has only appeared in 42.2 percent of Stanford’s minutes, but he profiles as a solid connective piece despite not being fantasy relevant at this time.

Cone Co-Leads Cal with 17 Points

Jalen Cone contributed 17 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes during Thursday’s 77-75 loss to Washington.

Cone posted his fifth game of the season with at least four made threes. Cone entered Thursday’s contest having connected on just 23.1 percent of 8.7 threes throughout his last five games, although a Moses would buzzer-beater squandered his effort in the loss.

Stanford vs. Cal CBB Betting Trends

Golden Bears are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Golden Bears are 3-13 ATS in their last 16 games as a favorite

Cardinal are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 road games

Stanford vs. Cal CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 11-4 in the Golden Bears’ last 15 games overall, is 7-1 in their last eight games following an ATS win and is 4-0 in their last four games following a win. On the other side, the over is 8-3 in the Cardinal’s last 11 games as a road underdog, is 10-4 in their last 14 games as an underdog and 19-7-1 in their last 27 games overall.

Stanford vs. Cal College Hoops Prediction: OVER 150.5