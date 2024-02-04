Stanford vs. Arizona College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

Is 17.5 too much to lay with the host Wildcats on Sunday night versus Pac-12 rival the Cardinal? Or will the ‘Cats roll in tonight’s Stanford vs. Arizona matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

859 Stanford Cardinal (+17.5) at 860 Arizona Wildcats (-17.5); o/u 163.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 4, 2024

McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

TV: FS1

Stanford vs. Arizona: Public Bettors Love Underdog Cardinal

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing Stanford when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Carlyle Contained in Loss

Kanaan Carlyle supplied 12 points (5-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Friday’s 73-71 loss to California. Carlyle attacked for two difficult layups in the final minute, but his attempts to give Stanford the lead were unsuccessful. He’s blossoming into the go-to option in the clutch, however, and his 59.3 true-shooting percentage is a top-300 mark in the nation.

Ballo Ignites Victory over Cal

Oumar Ballo registered 22 points (8-8 FG, 6-11 FT), 13 rebounds, one block and one steal in 22 minutes during Thursday’s 91-65 victory over California. Ballo posted his seventh double-double, regaining momentum aligning with the 12 double-doubles he posted last season. His block rate has dipped from 4.8 last year to 3.2 percent thus far, so Ballo booming in the scoring column is a welcome sight. Thursday marked his first 20-point game of the season.

Stanford vs. Arizona CBB Betting Trends

Wildcats are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 home games

Cardinal are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Wildcats are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games as a home favorite

Cardinal are 13-3-1 ATS in their last 17 Sunday games

Stanford vs. Arizona CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 5-2 in the Wildcats’ last seven games following an ATS win, is 7-2 in their last nine games following a straight up win and is 4-1 in their last five games after scoring more than 90 points in their previous game. On the other side, the over is 19-9-1 in the Cardinal’s last 29 games overall, is 5-0 in their last five games versus a team with a winning record and is 13-4 in their last 17 games when facing an opponent with a winning percentage above .600.

Stanford vs. Arizona College Hoops Prediction: OVER 163.5