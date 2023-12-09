Close Menu
    St. Mary’s vs. Colorado State CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

    St. Mary's vs. Colorado State

    The St. Mary’s Gaels head to Fort Collins to face #13 Colorado State on Saturday night at 6:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. Can the Rams cover the 5.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our St. Mary’s vs. Colorado State prediction.

    The Saint Mary’s Gaels are 4-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 2-6 ATS this season.

    The Colorado State Rams are 9-0 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-2 ATS this season.

    St. Mary’s vs. Colorado State Matchup & Betting Odds

    697 St. Mary’s Gaels (+5.5) at 698 Colorado State Rams (-5.5); o/u 137.5

    6:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 9, 2023

    Moby Arena, Fort Collins, CO

    TV: CBS Sports Network

    St. Mary’s vs. Colorado State Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing St. Mary’s when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    St. Mary’s Gaels Game Notes

    St. Mary’s center Mitchell Saxen was exemplary in his team’s 70-57 home win over Cleveland State on Tuesday. The Seattle native had 20 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 blocked shots. He made 7 of 8 shots from the field and 6 of 8 attempts from the charity stripe. 

    Gaels guard Aidan Mahaney was also good in his club’s victory earlier this week. Mahaney had 15 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, a blocked shot, and a made three-pointer to help his team earn their fourth win of the campaign. 

    Colorado State Rams Game Notes

    Colorado State guard Josiah Strong will miss Saturday’s game and likely several contests after that with a broken wrist. Strong is fifth on the team in scoring with 8.5 points per game and fourth on the club in assists with 2.1 dimes per game this year.

    Rams guard Jalen Lake will also sit out Saturday’s game. He’s nursing a broken finger. Lake is sixth on the team in scoring with 7.7 points per game this season. Rams guards Joe Palmer, Kyan Evans, and Rashaan Mbemba should all see increases in minutes as a result of the injuries to Strong and Lake.

    Colorado State is 6-2 ATS as a favorite this season.

    Colorado State is 7-1 ATS after a win this season.

    St. Mary’s is 1-2 ATS after a win this season.

    St. Mary’s is 2-3 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

    Colorado State is 9-5 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the start of last season.

    St. Mary’s vs. Colorado State CBB Prediction:

    St. Mary’s is not a good basketball team this year. The Gaels are 4-5 straight up this season with losses to Weber State, Xavier, and Utah on their ledger. St. Mary’s is 166th in the country in average scoring margin this season and 314th in the nation in true shooting percentage this year.

    Colorado State has fared much better than St. Mary’s in 2023. The Rams are 22nd in the nation in average scoring margin this year and 2nd in the country in true shooting percentage this season. The Rams are 9-0 straight up this season and 7-2 ATS and I like them to improve both of those records at home against the Gaels on Saturday night. I’m laying the points with Colorado State.

    St. Mary’s vs. Colorado State CBB Prediction: COLORADO STATE RAMS -5.5 

