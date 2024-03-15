St. John’s vs. UConn SEC Betting Odds & Predictions

After receiving a slight scare in the first half versus Xavier in the first round, will the Huskies roll in Friday’s St. John’s UConn matchup at 5:30 p.m. ET as the Big East tournament rolls o?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

839 St. John’s Red Storm (+9.5) vs. 840 UConn Huskies (-9.5); o/u 145.5

5:30 p.m. ET, Friday, March 15, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: ESPN

St. John’s vs. UConn: Public Bettors Willing to Lay Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing UConn when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Jenkins had Get-Right Game Ahead of Tournament

Daniss Jenkins ended with 23 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals over 37 minutes during Saturday’s 86-78 victory over Georgetown. He also had seven turnovers.

Jenkins carved up Georgetown and scored effectively, although his facilitation was much less clean. Shooting a passable 35.4 percent from beyond the arc combined with a lowly 49.8 percent conversion rate on his layup attempts this season creates a scoring floor without much consistency for Jenkins. Saturday marked an excellent showing for his foul-drawing prowess, but the senior is averaging just 2.0 free-throw attempts per game on the season.

Castle Provides 14 Points vs. Providence

Cam Castle provided 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and four steals over 29 minutes during Saturday’s 74-60 win over Providence. Castle was productive and efficient offensively while guiding a 15:7 advantage in turnovers forced in Saturday’s regular-season finale. The freshman’s three-point stroke is still a work in progress, but he is connecting on 59.6 percent of his attempts at the rim, which grades in the 62nd percentile nationwide.

St. John’s vs. UConn CBB Betting Trends

St. John’s have covered the 1H Spread in 22 of their last 30 games

Connecticut have covered the Spread in 24 of their last 31 games

St. John’s has hit the Game Total Over in 11 of their last 15 games when listed as the away team

Connecticut have covered the 1H Spread in 20 of their last 31 games

St. John’s vs. UConn CBB Prediction:

Take UConn. The Huskies are 11-0 against the spread in their last 11 games when they outscored their opponent by more than eight points in their previous game (they won by 27 yesterday). UConn is also a perfect 10-0 at the betting window in its last 10 games when its opponent averages less than eight steals per game (St. John’s averages 7.77). The Huskies are 8-0 against the number in their last eight games when they’re listed as the home team and are 9-0 ATS in their last nine games when their opponent is shooting less than 48-percent from the floor (the Red Storm hit 44.78% from the floor).

St. John’s vs. UConn College Hoops Prediction: UCONN HUSKIES -9.5