St. John’s vs. UConn College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The UConn Huskies will host the St. John’s Red Storm from the XL Center at 8:00 ET on Saturday night. The Huskies are listed as 11.5-point home favorites, while the total is sitting at 148 points, what is the best bet from Hartford? Keep reading for our St. John’s vs. UConn prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

625 St. John’s Red Storm (+11.5) at 626 UConn Huskies (-11.5); o/u 148

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 23, 2023

XL Center, Hartford, CT

St. John’s vs. UConn Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 81% of public bettors are currently backing UConn when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

St. John’s Red Storm Notes

St. John’s moved to 8-3 after defeating Xavier 81-66 on December 20th. Joel Soriano had a big game for the Red Storm, scoring 18 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in the victory. St. John’s will look for their biggest win of the season as they travel to Hartford to take on the Huskies.

UConn Huskies Notes

UConn dropped their second game of the season, as Seton Hall beat the Huskies 75-60 on Wednesday. Tristen Newton led the Huskies in scoring with 16 points on 5/12 from the floor. Donovan Clingan suffered an ankle injury; he is listed as questionable on Saturday. UConn will look to bounce-back as they host the Red Storm on Saturday night.

St. John’s vs. UConn CBB Betting Trends

St. John’s is 2-3 ATS in its last 5 road games.

UConn is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for the Huskies.

St. John’s vs. UConn CBB Prediction:

St. John’s is looking to win three in a row, while the Huskies look to get back into the win column on Saturday night.

Take the Red Storm. The Clingan injury for UConn is a big loss on both ends of the floor for the Huskies, even if he does play, I couldn’t imagine he is a 100%. Joel Soriano should be able to have a big game for the Red Storm in his absence. Rick Pitino has the Red Storm playing better as of late and I think he have his guys fully ready to go as they take on Huskies. This game will be closer than expected. St. John’s is the play.

St. John’s vs. UConn College Hoops Prediction: St. John’s +11.5