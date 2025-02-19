St. John’s vs. DePaul Prediction: Will Red Storm cover double-digit spread?

The St. John’s Red Storm (22-4, 13-2 Big East) are set to face the DePaul Blue Demons (11-15, 2-13 Big East) on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. With the Blue Demons netting 12.5 points and the total sitting at 143.5, what’s the best bet in this St. John’s vs. DePaul matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

St. John’s Red Storm (-13) at DePaul Blue Demons (+12.5); o/u 143.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

TV: FS1

St. John’s vs. DePaul Public Betting: Bettors Backing Red Storm

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing St. John’s when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. However, be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Performance and Key Players

St. John’s, under coach Rick Pitino, is aiming for its first Big East regular-season title since 1986. Despite the absence of key player Deivon Smith due to a neck injury, the team has maintained strong performance. The Red Storm’s defense has been particularly noteworthy. They allow an average of 65.6 points per game and rank second in defensive rating at 89.2.

DePaul, on the other hand, has faced challenges this season. They are currently on a three-game losing streak. The Blue Demons’ standout player, CJ Gunn, will be crucial in their efforts against the top team in the Big East.

St. John’s vs. DePaul CBB Prediction:

Historically, St. John’s has dominated this series, winning the last six meetings by significant margins. The Red Storm are poised to continue its strong season and make a significant push for the Big East title.

DePaul will need an exceptional performance to overcome the Red Storm’s defensive and rebounding strengths. I don’t see the Demon Deacons keeping pace. St. John’s is 8-2 straight up against DePaul and 7-2-1 against the spread in the previous 10 meetings between these two teams.

St. John’s vs. DePaul Hoops Prediction: St. John’s Red Storm -12.5