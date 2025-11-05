South Dakota vs Creighton Odds: Picks & Prediction November 5

How to Watch South Dakota vs Creighton
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025
Time: 8:00 PM ET
TV: Peacock
Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha (Omaha, NE)
South Dakota vs Creighton Odds — Current
Spread
Creighton -29.5 (-110) / South Dakota +29.5 (-110)
Total (O/U)
168.0 (-110)
Moneyline
Heavy favorite pricing on Creighton (books vary)
South Dakota vs Creighton — Matchup Breakdown
Creighton (#23): Greg McDermott’s motion offense should generate quality looks early through pace, spacing, and ball reversals. The Bluejays’ edge is at the arc and in shot selection — clean feet-set threes and cuts behind overplays. If they win the glass and keep turnovers minimal, the South Dakota vs Creighton line makes sense even at a large number.
South Dakota: The Coyotes need to control tempo and value possessions. That means long, patient half-court sets, attacking closeouts instead of challenging length at the rim, and living at the stripe. If they can stack defensive stops and limit second-chance points, the back-door cover becomes live against an aggressive favorite.
What to Watch
- Tempo control: Creighton wants clean early offense; South Dakota must make this a grind.
- Rebounding gap: Second-chance points could be decisive relative to a big spread.
- Bench minutes: Depth and late-game rotations matter with a 30-point number.
Public Betting Snapshot
Tickets are heavily tilted toward the underdog: South Dakota 92% vs Creighton 8%. That’s a classic “big dog” public position against a ranked home favorite. Track updates on the College Basketball public betting chart.
South Dakota vs Creighton Odds Prediction
Creighton’s shooting, ball security, and length should overwhelm across 40 minutes — but a number near 30 leaves room for variance late. With the public piling onto the big dog, we’ll still lean with the favorite’s efficiency at home. **Pick: Creighton -29.5** (very small).
Total stays close to market number in our opinion if that is a more comfortable position would be a lean on under 168.5.
