South Dakota State vs. Iowa State NCAA Tournament Prediction

With the Cyclones laying 15.5 points as a favorite and the total sitting at 135.5, what’s the best bet in Thursday night’s South Dakota State vs. Iowa State matchup? Tip-off is tentatively scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

747 South Dakota State Jackrabbits (+15.5) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (-15.5); o/u 135.5

7:35 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 21, 2024

CHI Health Center, Omaha, Omaha, NE

TV: truTV

South Dakota State vs. Iowa State: Bettors Taking the Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing South Dakota State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Mayo up for Lou Henson National Player of the Year

South Dakota State’s Zeke Mayo found his name on a prestigious list on Wednesday. The junior guard was selected as a finalist for the 2023-24 Lou Henson National Player of the Year award. The award is presented annually to the top player in mid-major college basketball. The Lou Henson award honors the former Illinois and New Mexico State head coach who coached 775 games in 41 seasons.

Mayo is one 35 finalists for the award. Mayo was previously honored as The Summit League’s Player of the Year. He was also a First Team All-Summit League selection and was named to The Summit League’s All-Tournament Team. He was also picked to the First Team of the NABC All-District 12 Team on Tuesday.

Momcilovic Leads Cyclones in Blowout Win

Milan Momcilovic closed with 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes during Saturday’s 69-41 victory over Houston. Momcilovic led the Cyclones with 18 points. That included draining four from behind the arc. Those were more than he had accumulated in a single game since Nov. 26. The freshman also added six boards as Iowa State cruised to a Big 12 championship victory over the top team in the country. After converting on a total of four threes over the previous 10 games, Momcilovic has gone 7-for-14 from downtown over the last two games.

South Dakota State vs. Iowa State CBB Betting Trends

Jackrabbits are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games overall

Cyclones are 18-7-2 ATS in their last 27 games overall

Jackrabbits are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog

Cyclones are 12-3-1 ATS in their last 16 games vs. a team with a winning straight up record

South Dakota State vs. Iowa State CBB Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 5-0 in the Jackrabbits’ last five games overall, is 6-1 in their last seven neutral site games and cashed in five of South Dakota State’s last seven neutral site games when the team is an underdog. On the other side, the under is 7-1 in the Cyclones’ last eight games overall, is 6-1 in their last seven games as a favorite and is 12-5 in their last 17 neutral site contests.

South Dakota State vs. Iowa State College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 135.5