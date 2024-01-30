Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAB Articles

    South Carolina vs. Tennessee College Hoops Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    South Carolina vs. Tennessee

    With the Volunteers laying 14.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 137.5, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s South Carolina vs. Tennessee clash at 6:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    601 South Carolina Gamecocks (+14.5) at 602 Tennessee Volunteers (-14.5); o/u 137.5

    6:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 30, 2024

    Thompson-Boiling Arena, Knoxville, TN

    TV: SEC Network

    South Carolina vs. Tennessee: Public Bettors Leaning Gamecocks

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing South Carolina when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Johnson Impresses in Win over Kentucky

    Meechie Johnson chipped in 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday’s 79-62 victory over Kentucky. The junior continues to impress as he scored 14 points including a far three-point shot to put the dagger into Tuesday’s win over Kentucky. Johnson has been one of the conference’s best guards and is currently averaging 16.6 points per game. Expect Johnson to continue to be the primary scorer for South Carolina as conference play goes on.

    Knecht Stays Hot in Road Win

    Dalton Knecht registered 32 points (13-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 34 minutes during Saturday’s 75-62 win over Vanderbilt. If it weren’t for Purdue’s Zach Edey, Knecht would be making a considerable push for National Player of the Year honors.He’s helped Tennessee to a 5-1 start to SEC play and has been even more incredible of late, averaging 32.0 ppg and 5.6 rpg over his last five contests. It’s a league-winning pick if he can even remotely keep up these numbers.

    Volunteers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 home games

    Gamecocks are 14-3 ATS in their last 17 road games

    Volunteers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite

    Gamecocks are 11-4 ATS in their last 15 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600

    South Carolina vs. Tennessee CBB Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 8-2 in the Volunteers’ last 10 games when facing a team with a winning percentage above .600 and is 7-3-1 in their last 11 games played on a Tuesday. On the other side, the over is 34-16-2 in the Gamecocks’ last 58 games as a road underdog, is 34-16-2 in their last 52 road games and is 4-1 in their last five games overall.

    South Carolina vs. Tennessee College Hoops Prediction: OVER 137.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com