South Carolina vs. Tennessee College Hoops Odds & Prediction

With the Volunteers laying 14.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 137.5, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s South Carolina vs. Tennessee clash at 6:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

601 South Carolina Gamecocks (+14.5) at 602 Tennessee Volunteers (-14.5); o/u 137.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Thompson-Boiling Arena, Knoxville, TN

TV: SEC Network

South Carolina vs. Tennessee: Public Bettors Leaning Gamecocks

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing South Carolina when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Johnson Impresses in Win over Kentucky

Meechie Johnson chipped in 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday’s 79-62 victory over Kentucky. The junior continues to impress as he scored 14 points including a far three-point shot to put the dagger into Tuesday’s win over Kentucky. Johnson has been one of the conference’s best guards and is currently averaging 16.6 points per game. Expect Johnson to continue to be the primary scorer for South Carolina as conference play goes on.

Knecht Stays Hot in Road Win

Dalton Knecht registered 32 points (13-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 34 minutes during Saturday’s 75-62 win over Vanderbilt. If it weren’t for Purdue’s Zach Edey, Knecht would be making a considerable push for National Player of the Year honors.He’s helped Tennessee to a 5-1 start to SEC play and has been even more incredible of late, averaging 32.0 ppg and 5.6 rpg over his last five contests. It’s a league-winning pick if he can even remotely keep up these numbers.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee CBB Betting Trends

Volunteers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 home games

Gamecocks are 14-3 ATS in their last 17 road games

Volunteers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite

Gamecocks are 11-4 ATS in their last 15 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600

South Carolina vs. Tennessee CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 8-2 in the Volunteers’ last 10 games when facing a team with a winning percentage above .600 and is 7-3-1 in their last 11 games played on a Tuesday. On the other side, the over is 34-16-2 in the Gamecocks’ last 58 games as a road underdog, is 34-16-2 in their last 52 road games and is 4-1 in their last five games overall.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee College Hoops Prediction: OVER 137.5