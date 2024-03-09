South Carolina vs. Mississippi State CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Number 17 South Carolina heads to Starkville to face unranked Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 PM ET on the SEC Network. Can the Gamecocks cover the 4.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our South Carolina vs. Mississippi State prediction.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are 24-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 21-9 ATS this season.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 19-11 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-15-1 ATS this season.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Matchup & Betting Odds

641 South Carolina Gamecocks (+4.5) at 642 Mississippi State Bulldogs (-4.5); o/u 133.5

2:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 9, 2024

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS

TV: SEC Network

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing Mississippi State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

South Carolina Gamecocks Game Notes

Gamecocks guard Meechie Johnson did all he could, but it wasn’t enough in his team’s 66-59 home loss to Tennessee on Wednesday night. In that game, the 6’2” junior from Cleveland, Ohio registered 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. He shot 8 of 19 from the floor in the defeat. Johnson leads South Carolina in scoring this season with 14.3 points per contest.

South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles had a double-double against Tennessee on Wednesday. The 6’7” 231-pound freshman scored 11 points and hauled in a game-high 11 rebounds. He converted 5 of 9 shots from the field and 1 of 2 attempts from the charity stripe in the loss.

Mississippi State Bulldogs Game Notes

Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard had a big game in his team’s 75-69 road loss to Texas A&M on Wednesday night. In that game, the 5’10” freshman racked up 24 points and 3 assists. He shot 9 of 23 from the floor, 5 of 18 from long distance, and 1 of 1 from the foul line in the defeat.

Mississippi State forward Cameron Matthews also had a stellar game on Wednesday. The 6’7” 230-pound Olive Branch, Mississippi native recorded 12 points, 4 rebounds, an assist, and a steal. He shot an efficient 6 of 9 from the floor and is shooting 63.6% from the field on the season.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State CBB Betting Trends

South Carolina is 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games overall.

The Gamecocks are 11-6 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Mississippi State is 4-7-1 ATS as a home favorite this year.

Mississippi State is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State CBB Prediction:

South Carolina has been a pleasant surprise in the SEC in 2024. The Gamecocks are 24-6 straight up and 21-9 ATS this season. The latter figure is tied for the seventh-best mark in the nation. More importantly, South Carolina is 7-3 straight up on the road this year with road triumphs over Arkansas, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss on their ledger. I like this spot for the Gamecocks on Saturday.

Mississippi State is firmly on the bubble, so they will need this game. That’s likely why the Bulldogs are favored by 4.5 points. But Mississippi State has been inconsistent all year. The Bulldogs are coming into this contest having lost their last three games outright. Going back further, Mississippi State is 6-6 straight up in their last 12 games. Conference play has been tough for Mississippi State this year as they are 8-9 straight up and 6-10-1 ATS in SEC play this season. I believe that South Carolina is the better team, so I’m taking the Gamecocks and the points on the road in Starkville on Saturday.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State CBB Prediction: SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS +4.5