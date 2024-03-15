South Carolina vs. Auburn SEC Tournament Odds & Predictions

The No. 15 Gamecocks will take on the No. 12 Tigers in the SEC Conference Tournament at 3:30 p.m. ET. Will the Tigers cover as a 7.5-point favorite? Or is there a better bet in today’s South Carolina vs. Auburn matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

821 South Carolina Gamecocks (+7.5) vs. 822 Auburn Tigers (-7.5); o/u 141.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Friday, March 15, 2024

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Auburn: Public Bettors all over Underdog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing South Carolina when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cooper Continues 11 Points in Loss Entering Tournament

Ta’Lon Cooper contributed 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes during Wednesday’s 66-59 loss to Tennessee. The senior scored 11 points while shooting 40 percent from the field during Wednesday’s home loss to Tennessee. Cooper has started all 29 games for South Carolina this season while averaging 9.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Berman’s Injury not as Serious as Expected

Lior Berman suffered an ACL injury against Mississippi State last Saturday, but he didn’t suffer a complete tore of the ligament, head coach Bruce Pearl told Richard Silva of The Montgomery Advertiser. “Somehow, I either got it wrong or didn’t quite have all the information,” Pearl said Thursday. “We thought Lior had a complete tear of the ACL. He did not. Even his exam afterwards and different things like that demonstrated that there was a lot of things about the knee that was really strong. It was an ACL injury, but it’s not torn.”

Berman will indeed miss the rest of the season, as there are only a few weeks left of college basketball if counting both the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament, but the fact that the injury is not as severe as expected represents a positive sign for his long-term recovery. Berman did not completely tear the ligament in his knee, so his recovery might be a few weeks rather than a few months.

South Carolina vs. Auburn CBB Betting Trends

Tigers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 neutral site games

Tigers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games following a straight up win

Gamecocks are 39-18 ATS in their last 57 games overall

Gamecocks are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games following a straight up win

South Carolina vs. Auburn CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Tigers’ last five games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven games coming off a win and is 3-0-1 in their last four games when facing an opponent with a winning record. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the Gamecocks’ last five games overall, is 4-0 in their last four neutral site games and is 4-1 in their last five games coming off an ATS win.

South Carolina vs. Auburn College Hoops Prediction: OVER 141.5