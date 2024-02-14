South Carolina vs. Auburn College Hoops Odds & Prediction

Is 11.5 too many points to lay with the host Tigers in Wednesday night’s South Carolina vs. Auburn matchup? Tip-off for this SEC clash is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

699 South Carolina Gamecocks (+11.5) at 700 Auburn Tigers (-11.5); o/u 139.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Neville Arena, Auburn, AL

TV: SEC Network

South Carolina vs. Auburn: Public Bettors Love Road Underdog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing South Carolina when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Mack has Bounce Back Performance in Win

B.J. Mack closed Saturday’s 75-60 victory over Vanderbilt with 18 points (6-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 24 minutes. The star senior reached 18 points during Saturday’s come from behind win against Vanderbilt. This was a solid bounce back performance from Mack after the forward has scored under double-digits in back-to-back games. Expect Mack to continue to be a primary scorer for this team moving forward.

Johnson Nears Double-Double in Loss

Chaney Johnson supplied nine points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and 10 rebounds in 18 minutes during Saturday’s 81-65 loss to Florida. The junior was a points away from securing a double-double during Saturday’s road loss to Florida. Johnson had his second best rebounding performance and this can be something Auburn could depend on from him as the season continues. Expect Johnson to remain to have a bench role on this team.

South Carolina vs. Auburn CBB Betting Trends

Tigers are 15-5-2 ATS in their last 22 games overall

Gamecocks are 20-7 ATS in their last 27 road games

Tigers are 9-1-1 ATS in their last 11 home games

Gamecocks are 35-16 ATS in their last 51 games overall

South Carolina vs. Auburn CBB Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 6-2 in the Tigers’ last eight games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven games as a favorite and is 5-1 in their last six games played on a Wednesday. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Gamecocks’ last seven road games, is 5-1 in their last six road games versus a team with a home winning percentage greater than .600 and is 4-0 in their last four games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600.

South Carolina vs. Auburn College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 139.5