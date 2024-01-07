SMU vs. Memphis NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Memphis Tigers will host the SMU Mustangs from FedEx Forum at 5:00 ET on Sunday afternoon. Memphis is listed as 7.0-point home favorites, and the total is at 150 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our SMU vs. Memphis prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

849 SMU Mustangs (+7.0) at 850 Memphis Tigers (-7.0); o/u 150

5:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 7, 2024

FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

SMU vs. Memphis Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing Memphis when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

SMU Mustangs Notes

SMU moved to 10-4 after defeating Charlotte 66-54 on Jan 2nd. Zhuric Phelps scored 13 points for the Mustangs in the victory. SMU will look for a big road victory as they head to Memphis to take on the #15 Tigers.

Memphis Tigers Notes

Memphis was able to hang against at Tulsa on Thursday to improve to 12-2. Jahvon Quinerly knocked down the all-important 3 pointer to give Memphis the victory 78-75. Unfortunately for Memphis, Caleb Mills suffered a leg injury and will be out a while.

SMU vs. Memphis CBB Betting Trends

Memphis is 2-3 ATS in its last 5 home games.

SMU is 6-3-1 ATS in its last 10 road games.

The total has gone under in 8 of the last 10 games for the Mustangs.

SMU vs. Memphis CBB Prediction:

SMU looks to win their fifth straight contest, while Memphis looks to make eight in a row on Sunday.

Take Memphis, the Tigers are a perfect 6-0 this season at home and look to be legit contenders this year. David Jones is a stud and they have plenty of playmakers around him. SMU will not be able to keep up with Memphis pace and ability to score the basketball for 40 minutes. Take the Tigers to cover at home on Sunday.

SMU vs. Memphis College Hoops Prediction: Memphis -7