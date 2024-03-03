Seton Hall vs. UConn College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The UConn Huskies will host the Seton Hall Pirates from Harry A. Gampel Pavilion at 12:00 ET on Sunday afternoon. The Huskies are listed as 14.0-point favorites, and the total is at 138 points what is the smart play from Storrs? Keep reading for our Seton Hall vs. UConn prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

815 Seton Hall Pirates (+14.0) at 816 UConn Huskies (-14.0); o/u 138

12:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 3, 2024

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT

Seton Hall vs. UConn Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing UConn when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seton Hall Pirates Notes

Seton Hall dropped to 18-10 after losing to Creighton 85-64 on Wednesday. Dre Davis scored 18 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in the loss. The Pirates will look to bounce back against the UConn Huskies on Sunday.

UConn Huskies Notes

UConn improved to 25-4 after beating Villanova on February 24th. Cam Spencer scored 25 points on 9/13 from the floor in the victory. The Huskies return to action after a week off to host Seton Hall.

Seton Hall vs. UConn CBB Betting Trends

Seton Hall is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

UConn is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 5 of the last 10 games for the Pirates.

Seton Hall vs. UConn CBB Prediction:

Seton Hall looks to get back in the win column, while UConn looks to win consecutive games.

Take UConn. After Seton Hall was able to knock off the Huskies by 15 points December 20th, this should be a big revenge spot. UConn is fully healthy and has had a week off to prepare for this contest. The Huskies are unstoppable at home and Seton Hall doesn’t have the offensive talent to hang with the UConn on the road. This is a route, lay the number.

Seton Hall vs. UConn College Hoops Prediction: UConn -14