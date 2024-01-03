Seton Hall vs. Providence NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Providence Friars will host the Seton Hall Pirates from Amica Mutual Pavilion at 6:30 ET on Wednesday night. Providence is listed as 6.5-point home favorites, and the total is at 138 points, what is the smart play from Rhode Island? Keep reading for our Seton Hall vs. Providence prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

659 Seton Hall Pirates (+6.5) at 660 Providence Friars (-6.5); o/u 138

6:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, RI

Seton Hall vs. Providence Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 87% of public bettors are currently backing Providence when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seton Hall Pirates Notes

Seton Hall dropped to 8-5 after losing to Xavier 74-54 on December 23rd. Dre Davis scored 21 points, however on 8/21. The Pirates will look to bounce back as they head to Providence to face the Friars.

Providence Friars Notes

Providence moved to 11-2 after defeating Buter in overtime by 10 points on Dec 23rd. Devin Carter was excellent in the win scoring 24 points and grabbing 9 rebounds verus the Bulldogs. Providence will put their four-game win streak on the line as they face the Pirates.

Seton Hall vs. Providence CBB Betting Trends

Providence is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 home games.

Seton Hall is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 road games.

The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for the Friars.

Seton Hall vs. Providence CBB Prediction:

Seton Hall looks to get back in the win column, while Providence looks to win their fifth straight.

Give me Providence. The Friars are a perfect 10-0 at home this season, while Seton Hall is winless in true road games. Providence has the better starting five ultimately will be too much to handle for 40 minutes. Lay the number with Friars.

Seton Hall vs. Providence College Hoops Prediction: Providence -6.5