Seton Hall vs. Marquette CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

The Seton Hall Pirates head to Milwaukee to face #14 Marquette on Saturday afternoon at 1:00 PM ET on FS1. Can the Golden Eagles cover the 9-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Seton Hall vs. Marquette prediction.

The Seton Hall Pirates are 13-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-11 ATS this season.

The Marquette Golden Eagles are 14-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-9-1 ATS this season.

Seton Hall vs. Marquette Matchup & Betting Odds

621 Seton Hall Pirates (+9) at 622 Marquette Golden Eagles (-9); o/u 145.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 27, 2024

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: FS1

Seton Hall vs. Marquette Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 82% of public bettors are currently backing Marquette when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seton Hall Pirates Game Notes

Seton Hall guard Kadary Richmond missed the team’s last game with an undisclosed injury, and he’s questionable for Saturday’s road tilt with Marquette. Richmond is one of the Pirates’ most important players as he leads the club in scoring with 16.4 points per game. Richmond also leads the team in assists with 4.9 dimes per game.

Seton Hall lost at home to Providence 67-63 on Wednesday night without the services of Richmond. Because of his significant contributions, Kadary Richmond’s injury status is one worth monitoring all the way up to game time.

Marquette Golden Eagles Game Notes

Marquette will be down two backup guards for this contest. Golden Eagles sophomore Chase Ross will sit out with a separated shoulder on Saturday. He’s averaging 6.5 points per game in 20.7 minutes per contest primarily off the bench this year.

Marquette guard Sean Jones will also miss Saturday’s game as well as the rest of the season. He suffered a torn ACL a couple of weeks ago. Jones was averaging 5.8 points and 2.0 assists per game in 16 games of action before getting injured. In place of Ross and Jones, Marquette has been giving increased minutes to freshman guards Zaide Lowery and Tre Norman.

Seton Hall vs. Marquette CBB Betting Trends

Seton Hall is 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games against Marquette.

The Pirates are 2-3 ATS as the road team this season.

Marquette is 6-4 ATS as the home team this season.

Marquette is 4-2-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Seton Hall vs. Marquette CBB Prediction:

These two teams played each other on January 6th in Newark and Seton Hall came out on top 78-75. Marquette was favored by 4.5 points in that game. This game will likely be different, as the high line (9 points) likely means that Pirates guard Kadary Richmond will either be limited or unable to play. Richmond not only leads the team in scoring and assists, he’s second on the club in rebounding as well with 6.9 boards per game.

In 19 games played, Richmond has led the team in scoring 8 times, led the club in assists 13 times, and topped the club in rebounding 4 times. Marquette will be out for revenge on Saturday, and I think they get it by double digits as Seton Hall struggles to score enough to keep pace. I’m on the Golden Eagles at home in this one.

Seton Hall vs. Marquette CBB Prediction: MARQUETTE GOLDEN EAGLES -9