Seton Hall vs. Indiana State NIT Championship Game Prediction

The Seton Hall vs. Indiana State matchup on Thursday night will represent this year’s NIT Championship Game. With the Sycamores laying 2.5 points as the favorite and the total sitting at 159.5, what’s the best play on the board tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

682 Seton Hall Pirates (+2.5) vs. 681 Indiana State Sycamores (-2.5); o/u 159.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 4, 2024

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Seton Hall vs. Indiana State: Bettors Leaning towards Sycamores

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing Indiana State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dawes’ solid run in NIT continues

Al-Amir Dawes recorded 20 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday’s 84-67 victory over Georgia. Dawes has now had 20 or more points in three of four NIT appearances, and his efforts have propelled Seton Hall to the tournament final Thursday against Indiana State. This final stretch of play is clearly important to the fifth-year senior, as Dawes is averaging 20.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg and 3.3 apg through this NIT run.

Avila has best output in NIT semifinals

Robbie Avila had 26 points (11-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block across 35 minutes during Tuesday’s 100-90 victory over Utah. Avila had a couple of down games to start the NIT, but he put up 22 points against Cincinnati in the quarterfinals, and Tuesday was his first double-double since Feb. 3. He and the Sycamores, who were snubbed for an NCAA Tournament bid, will now look to cap of their season in the NIT Championship game Thursday against Seton Hall.

Seton Hall vs. Indiana State CBB Betting Trends

Sycamores are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games overall

Pirates are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as an underdog

Sycamores are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games vs. a team with a winning straight up record

Pirates are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600

Seton Hall vs. Indiana State CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 5-1 in the Sycamores’ last six games overall, is 5-1 in their last six games as a favorite and is 24-9 in their last 33 games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600. On the other side, the over is 13-3-1 in the Pirates’ last 17 neutral site games when they’re listed as an underdog, is 4-0 in their last four games coming off an ATS win and is 4-1 in their last five games when facing an opponent with a winning percentage above .600.

Seton Hall vs. Indiana State College Hoops Prediction: OVER 159.5