Saturday CBB Best Bets Nov. 29: Can LSU win the Emerald Coast Classic?

Last Updated on November 29, 2025 2:11 am by Alex Becker

NEW YORK— This Saturday features exactly one matchup with major-conference schools squaring off against each other. LSU will face DePaul in the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, FL. I’ll pick that game and an additional contest for Saturday’s CBB Best Bets on November 29, 2025.

CBB Best Bets for Saturday, November 29

CBB Best Bets Nov. 29: Pick #1 — Sacred Heart at Penn State (6:00 PM ET on Peacock)

Current Odds: Sacred Heart +15.5 (-112) / Penn State -15.5 (-108)

Why it makes the card: This is one of the few games featuring a power 4 conference team on the slate on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. This also could be a value spot for Sacred Heart. Penn State is 6-1 straight up this season but only 2-5 against the spread. The Nittany Lions have wins of 9 points or less over the following schools this year: Fairfield, Navy, and Harvard.

Sacred Heart is just 2-4 straight up this year, but the Pioneers are 3-2 ATS this season. Dating back to the start of last season, Sacred Heart is 20-18 ATS overall and 9-5 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest. For all of those reasons, I’m taking the Pioneers and the points on Saturday evening.

Pick: SACRED HEART PIONEERS +15.5

CBB Best Bets Nov. 29: Pick #2 — LSU vs. DePaul (7:00 PM ET)

Current Odds: LSU -5.5 (-110) / DePaul +5.5 (-110)

Why it makes the card: This is the best game of the day on Saturday, and it features a pair of teams off to good starts this year. LSU is 6-0 straight up and 3-3 against the spread in 2025 and DePaul is 5-2 straight up and 4-2-1 ATS through their first 7 games of this year’s campaign.

I like the Blue Demons here. DePaul is 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games overall and 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games overall, dating back to last season. As far as LSU is concerned, the Tigers haven’t faced a major conference team yet this season, and I think they’ll struggle to pull away from this scrappy DePaul squad. The Blue Demons are the pick.

Pick: DEPAUL BLUE DEMONS +5.5

