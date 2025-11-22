Saturday CBB Best Bets Nov 22: Can Penn St. cover as underdogs?

Last Updated on November 21, 2025 9:59 pm by Alex Becker

UNCASVILLE, CT — Providence and Penn State both head to Uncasville, CT to face each other on Saturday afternoon. Marquette hosts Central Michigan, and San Francisco and Minnesota square off in South Dakota. I’ll pick those three games for Saturday’s CBB Best Bets on November 22, 2025.

CBB Best Bets for Saturday, November 22

CBB Best Bets Nov 22: Pick #1 — Central Michigan at Marquette (2:00 PM ET)

Current Odds: Central Michigan +21.5 (-115) / Marquette -21.5 (-105)

Why it makes the card: This game will be on truTV, and is one of the more interesting games on a light Saturday slate the weekend before Thanksgiving. These two teams played last season, with Marquette only winning by a score of 70-62 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Golden Eagles were 26.5-point favorites in that contest and did not cover. Marquette is favored by 21.5 points on Saturday, and I don’t think they’ll cover the game.

The reasons are twofold. First, Marquette is only 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall. Second, the Golden Eagles lost their lead guard, Kam Jones, to graduation last season, and, thus far, he’s been difficult to replace. Third, Central Michigan is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games overall and 9-4-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season. For all of those reasons, I’m taking the Chippewas and the points in Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon.

Pick: CENTRAL MICHIGAN +21.5

CBB Best Bets Nov 22: Pick #2 — Providence vs. Penn State (4:00 PM ET)

Current Odds: Providence -4.5 (-110) / Penn State +4.5 (-111)

Why it makes the card: This game will also be available on truTV on Saturday. The difference from the first game on truTV is that it will be a neutral-site contest. Both Providence and Penn State will play at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT, as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase.

I like Penn State to cover the number in this contest. A few stats will make the case for the Nittany Lions. Since the start of last season, Penn State is 3-1 ATS in neutral-site games and 9-5 ATS as an underdog. Conversely, since the start of last season, Providence is 5-11 ATS as a favorite and 1-5 ATS in neutral-site games. When you add in the fact that Penn State is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall and Providence is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall, the case becomes clear. I’m taking the Nittany Lions and the points on Saturday.

Pick: PENN STATE +4.5

CBB Best Bets Nov 22: Pick #3 — San Francisco vs. Minnesota (5:30 PM ET)

Current Odds: San Francisco -2.5 (-110) / Minnesota +2.5 (-110)

Why it makes the card: This game will be available for viewing on the NBC streaming service Peacock. It will be a neutral-site clash played at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD. It features a mid-major (San Francisco) as a favorite, and a Power-4 team (Minnesota) as an underdog. It’s worth noting that San Francisco defeated Minnesota by a score of 76-58 in San Francisco on November, 26, 2023. The Dons were 4.5-point favorites in that game, won, and covered. I like San Francisco to win and cover again on Saturday.

The Dons are 15-11 ATS as a favorite, 4-3 ATS in neutral-site games, and 9-8-1 ATS in nonconference games since the start of last season. San Francisco is also 5-3 ATS in their previous 8 Division I games overall. For all of those reasons, I’m backing the Dons.

Pick: SAN FRANCISCO -2.5

