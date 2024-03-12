Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAB Articles

    San Francisco vs. Gonzaga WCC Tournament Predictions

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    San Francisco vs. Gonzaga

    The San Francisco vs. Gonzaga WCC Tournament Semifinal matchup will tip at 11:30 p.m. ET. Will the Bulldogs cover as an 8.5-point favorite? Or is there more value elsewhere on the board?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    873 San Francisco Dons (+8.5) vs. 874 Gonzaga Bulldogs (-8.5); o/u 148.5

    12:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 10, 2024

    Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

    TV: ESPN/ESPN+

    San Francisco vs. Gonzaga: Public Bettors Like Bulldogs

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing Saint Mary’s when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Thomas Picks up Scoring in Defeat

    Malik Thomas accumulated 23 points (8-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday’s 86-68 loss to Gonzaga. Thomas came off the bench last Saturday against Pepperdine for the first time since December, but he responded well Thursday, posting his second-best scoring total of the year. He now checks in at third on the team in scoring at 11.7 ppg with just one regular-season contest remaining before the WCC tournament.

    Ike Boosts Zags once Again

    Graham Ike contributed 24 points (11-20 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks across 35 minutes during Saturday’s 70-57 win over Saint Mary’s. Ike’s game has catapulted to a new level of late, as he 20 or more points in seven consecutive contests, with Saturday being his second double-double over that stretch. His emergence is a massive reason Gonzaga heads into the WCC tournament having won 13 of 14, with Saturday’s win over Saint Mary’s representing the Gaels’ first conference defeat.

    Bulldogs are 7-18-1 ATS in their last 26 neutral site games

    Dons are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 neutral site games

    Bulldogs are 14-29-2 ATS in their last 45 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600

    Dons are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 neutral site games as an underdog

    San Francisco vs. Gonzaga CBB Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 5-2 in the Bulldogs’ last seven games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games as a favorite and is 5-2 in their last seven games following a win. On the other side, the over is 13-6-1 in the Dons’ last 20 games overall, is 11-1 in their last 12 games following an ATS win and is 11-2-1 in their last 14 games following a win.

    San Francisco vs. Gonzaga College Hoops Prediction: 148.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com