San Francisco vs. Gonzaga WCC Tournament Predictions

The San Francisco vs. Gonzaga WCC Tournament Semifinal matchup will tip at 11:30 p.m. ET. Will the Bulldogs cover as an 8.5-point favorite? Or is there more value elsewhere on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

873 San Francisco Dons (+8.5) vs. 874 Gonzaga Bulldogs (-8.5); o/u 148.5

12:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 10, 2024

Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

San Francisco vs. Gonzaga: Public Bettors Like Bulldogs

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing Saint Mary’s when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Thomas Picks up Scoring in Defeat

Malik Thomas accumulated 23 points (8-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday’s 86-68 loss to Gonzaga. Thomas came off the bench last Saturday against Pepperdine for the first time since December, but he responded well Thursday, posting his second-best scoring total of the year. He now checks in at third on the team in scoring at 11.7 ppg with just one regular-season contest remaining before the WCC tournament.

Ike Boosts Zags once Again

Graham Ike contributed 24 points (11-20 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks across 35 minutes during Saturday’s 70-57 win over Saint Mary’s. Ike’s game has catapulted to a new level of late, as he 20 or more points in seven consecutive contests, with Saturday being his second double-double over that stretch. His emergence is a massive reason Gonzaga heads into the WCC tournament having won 13 of 14, with Saturday’s win over Saint Mary’s representing the Gaels’ first conference defeat.

San Francisco vs. Gonzaga CBB Betting Trends

Bulldogs are 7-18-1 ATS in their last 26 neutral site games

Dons are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 neutral site games

Bulldogs are 14-29-2 ATS in their last 45 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600

Dons are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 neutral site games as an underdog

San Francisco vs. Gonzaga CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 5-2 in the Bulldogs’ last seven games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games as a favorite and is 5-2 in their last seven games following a win. On the other side, the over is 13-6-1 in the Dons’ last 20 games overall, is 11-1 in their last 12 games following an ATS win and is 11-2-1 in their last 14 games following a win.

San Francisco vs. Gonzaga College Hoops Prediction: 148.5