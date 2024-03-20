San Francisco vs. Cincinnati NIT Betting Odds & Prediction

The NIT continues at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday with a San Francisco vs. Cincinnati matchup on ESPN+. With the Bearcats laying 5.5 points and the total sitting at 142.5, what’s the best bet on the board tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

715 San Francisco Dons (+5.5) at 716 Cincinnati Bearcats (-5.5); o/u 142.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati, OH

TV: ESPN+

San Francisco vs. Cincinnati: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing San Francisco when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dons Make NIT field for first time since 2013-14

Led by five Dons who earned All-WCC honors this season, the Dons will travel to Cincinnati to take on the 2-seeded Bearcats on Wednesday, Mar. 20 at 6:00 pm PT/9:00 pm ET. The contest will air live on ESPN+ and KNBR 1050 at game time.

With this appearance, the green and gold appear in the NIT field for the first time since 2013-14 when USF finished 21-12 overall and 13-5 in conference play to place third in the final WCC regular season standings. Notably, San Francisco won the NIT tournament in 1949 as the Dons took down Loyola Chicago at Madison Square Garden to finish 25-5 overall.

Bearcats to make 46th Postseason Appearance

The Cincinnati men’s basketball program will make its 46th postseason appearance when it hosts San Francisco to open the NIT, Wednesday at 9 p.m. on ESPN+.

The Bearcats, who earned their 41st 20-win season, have made the postseason 12 times in the last 14 opportunities (excluding 2020 with COVID). Their only prior meeting with the Dons was a 1976 win in the Cincinnati Gardens, and the two programs each have two national titles.

Wednesday’s winner will play the victor of Bradley and Loyola Chicago.

San Francisco vs. Cincinnati CBB Betting Trends

Bearcats are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 home games

Bearcats are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 games as a favorite

Dons are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games following a straight up loss

Dons are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games following a ATS loss

San Francisco vs. Cincinnati CBB Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 7-3 in the Bearcats’ last 10 games following an ATS loss, is 9-3 in their last 12 games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600 and is 5-1 in their last six games played on a Wednesday. On the other side, the under is 12-3-1 in the Dons’ last 16 games following an ATS loss, is 6-2-1 in their last nine road games versus a team with a home winning percentage of greater than .600 and is 5-2 in their last seven games as a road underdog.

Appalachian State vs. Wake Forest College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 142.5