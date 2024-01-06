Close Menu
    San Diego vs. Gonzaga College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    San Diego vs. Gonzaga

    Is 21.5 too many points to lay in Saturday night’s San Diego vs. Gonzaga matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET? Or will the Bulldogs roll tonight as a massive home favorite?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    793 San Diego Toreros (+21.5) at 794 Gonzaga Bulldogs (-21.5); o/u 155

    9:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 6, 2024

    McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

    San Diego vs. Gonzaga Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing Gonzaga when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    San Diego Toreros Notes

    Dragos Lungu (undisclosed) returned after a two-game absence and finished with 0 points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 11 minutes during Thursday’s 69-66 win over South Dakota.

    Lungu had missed two straight games prior to returning Thursday night and was brought off the bench after starting eight consecutive games. It remains to be seen if his move out of the lineup will stick or not. Deuce Turner and Steven Jamerson have been recent additions to the starting lineup with Lungu ailing.

    Gonzaga Bulldogs Notes

    Graham Ike had 20 points (8-10 FG, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 22 minutes during Thursday’s 86-60 win over Pepperdine.

    The junior led his team in scoring during Thursday’s win over Pepperdine. Ike scored 20 points on an impressive 8- percent shooting from the field. This marked the third straight game for Ike where he had 20 or more points. The center is averaging an impressive 14.9 points and 8.0 rebounds per game this year.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of San Diego’s last 6 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of San Diego’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Gonzaga

    Gonzaga is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing San Diego

    The Bulldogs are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against San Diego

    San Diego vs. Gonzaga CBB Prediction:

    Take the over. The total is 46-19 in the Bulldogs’ last 65 games played on a Saturday and is 5-2 in their last seven games as a home favorite. The total has also gone over in seven out of Gonzaga’s last nine home games versus a team with a losing road record and is 10-3 in its last 13 home games versus an opponent with a road winning percentage of less than .400.

    On the other side, the over is 20-7 in the Toreros’ last 27 games played on a Saturday, is 9-2 in their last 11 games following a double-digit loss at home and is 19-7 in their last 26 games as road underdog.

    San Diego vs. Gonzaga College Hoops Prediction: OVER 155

