San Diego State vs. UConn NCAA Tournament Prediction

The San Diego State Aztecs will face the UConn Huskies in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament from the TD Garden at 7:39 ET on Thursday night. The Huskies are listed as 11.0-point favorites, and the total is at 136 points, what is the smart play in this National Championship title rematch? Keep reading for our San Diego State vs. UConn prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

633 San Diego State Aztecs (+11.0) at 634 UConn Huskies (-11.0); o/u 136

7:39 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 28, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

San Diego State vs. UConn Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing UConn when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego State Aztecs Notes

San Diego State defeated Yale 85-57 on March 24th to advance in the Sweet 16. Jaedon LeDee continued his outstanding play, scoring 26 points and grabbing 9 rebounds in the victory. The Aztecs will look to avenge their national championship loss as they square off against the Huskies again.

UConn Huskies Notes

UConn advanced after beating Northwestern 75-58 this past Sunday. Tristen Newton logged a double-double scoring 20 points and logging 10 rebounds. The Huskies now face the Aztecs in the Sweet 16 from Boston.

San Diego State vs. UConn CBB Betting Trends

San Diego State is 2-3 ATS in its last 5 games.

UConn is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for the Huskies.

San Diego State vs. UConn CBB Prediction:

Take the Aztecs. In a rematch from last year’s national title game, we’ll take SDSU to at least keep this game within double-digits. Jaedon LeDee has been a monster for the Aztecs all season long and I expect him to continue his success in the biggest game of the season. This is an experienced group who will guard UConn tough every possession and if can make some perimeter shots, I believe at the very least can keep this one tight.

San Diego State vs. UConn College Hoops Prediction: San Diego State +11