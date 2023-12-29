San Diego State vs. Gonzaga NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Gonzaga Wildcats will host San Diego State from the McCarthey Athletic Center at 9:00 ET on Friday night. The Zags are listed as 7.0-point favorites, and the total is at 148 points, where is the value from Spokane? Keep reading for our San Diego State vs. Gonzaga prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

875 San Diego State Aztecs (+7.0) at 876 Gonzaga Bulldogs (-7.0); o/u 148

9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 29, 2023

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

San Diego State vs. Gonzaga Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing Gonzaga when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego State Aztecs Notes

San Diego State improved to 10-2 after defeating Stanford by a score of 74-60 on December 21st. Lamont Butler led the Aztecs with 18 points on 7/13 from the floor. The Aztecs will look for a big road win as they head to face the #13 Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Gonzaga Bulldogs Notes

Gonzaga moved to 9-3 after defeating Jackson State by 24 points on December 20th. Graham Ike recorded a double-double in the victory, scoring 22 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. The Zags will look to hit double-digit victories on Friday night when they host SDSU.

San Diego State vs. Gonzaga CBB Betting Trends

San Diego State is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.

Gonzaga is 3-5-2 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for the Bulldogs.

San Diego State vs. Gonzaga CBB Prediction:

San Diego State is in search of their fourth consecutive victory, while the Zags look to win consecutive games.

Give me the Aztecs here. San Diego State is a tough team, that just played one of their best games of the season last time out versus Stanford. The Zags have yet to impress versus a high caliber team. I expect a close game throughout from Spokane, we’ll roll with the underdog here. SDSU is the play.

San Diego State vs. Gonzaga College Hoops Prediction: San Diego State +7