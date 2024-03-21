Close Menu
    Samford vs. Kansas NCAA Tournament Prediction

    Paul Elliot
    Samford vs. Kansas

    The Samford Bulldogs will face the Kansas Jayhawks in the first round of the NCAA tournament from the Delta Center at 9:55 ET on Thursday night. The Jayhawks are listed as 7.5-point favorites, and the total is at 154 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Samford vs. Kansas prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    751 Samford Bulldogs (+7.5) at 752 Kansas Jayhawks (-7.5); o/u 154

    9:55 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 21, 2024

    Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

    Samford vs. Kansas Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing Samford when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Samford Bulldogs Notes

    Samford won the southern conference finals after beating East Tennessee State 76-69 on March 11th. Achor Achor scored 25 points and grabbed 9 rebounds in the victory. The Bulldogs now face the #4 Jayhawks in the first round.

    Kansas Jayhawks Notes

    Kansas lost by 20 points to Cincinnati in the Big 12 tournament on March 13th. The Jayhawks were shorthanded against the Bearcats, however it still does not display good form entering the tournament. Hunter Dickinson will be available with no restrictions, while Kevin McCullar has unfortunately been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

    Samford is 2-3 ATS in its last 5 games.

    Kansas is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games.

    The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for the Bulldogs

    Samford vs. Kansas CBB Prediction:

    Give me Samford. I just don’t trust this Jayhawks team, especially with Kevin McCullar. Samford can really shoot the longball and Achor Achor underneath is an excellent player. The struggle for Kansas this year has been shooting from the perimeter, if they aren’t able to make some outside shots on Thursday the Bulldogs could force an early exit for the Jayhawks. Take the points with the Bulldogs.

    Samford vs. Kansas College Hoops Prediction: Samford +7.5

