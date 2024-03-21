Close Menu
    Saint Peter’s vs. Tennessee NCAA Tournament Odds & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Saint Peter's vs. Tennessee

    Will the Volunteers cover as a 21.5-point favorite over the Peacocks on Thursday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Saint Peter’s vs. Tennessee matchup at 9:20 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    727 Saint Peter’s Peacocks (+21.5) vs. 728 Tennessee Volunteers (-21.5); o/u 129.5

    9:20 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 21, 2024

    Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

    TV: TNT

    Saint Peter’s vs. Tennessee: Bettors Leaning Towards Vols

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing Oregon when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Mason Leads Peacocks Back to Tournament

    In his second year at the helm, Saint Peter’s Head Coach Bashir Mason led the Peacocks to their second NCAA Tournament berth in the last three years. Before the season, Mason and the coaching staff overturned the roster and brought in eight new players. On Tuesday, Mason was named a finalist for the Ben Jobe Award, presented annually to the top minority head coach in Division I college basketball.

    Knecht Named SEC Player of the Year

    Dalton Knecht was named SEC Player of the Year on Monday, according to the conference’s website. Perhaps no one has risen more than Knecht between the NCAA’s 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. Though the senior excelled during his junior campaign, he did so with Northern Colorado, a relatively lower-ranked college. Transferring to a power conference was an enormous step up in competition, but Knecht made it work seamlessly with Tennessee. He averaged 25.5 points and 5.2 rebounds across the 2023-24 Volunteers’ 18 regular-season games against SEC teams. Knecht’s 25.5 PPG is the best by any Power Six player since Luka Garza averaged 26.2 during his 2019-20 campaign with Iowa.

    Under is 6-1 in Volunteers last 7 games as a favorite

    Under is 4-0 in Volunteers last 4 overall

    Over is 4-1 in Peacocks last 5 neutral site games as an underdog

    Over is 5-2 in Volunteers last 7 games following a double-digit loss at home

    Saint Peter’s vs. Tennessee CBB Prediction:

    Take Saint Peter’s. The Peacocks are 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 games overall, are 6-1 against the number in their last seven games following a win and are 19-7 at the betting window in their last 26 neutral site games. The Vols, meanwhile, are just 1-5 against the spread in their last six neutral site games when favored, are 2-8 at the betting window in their last 10 NCAA Tournament games and are 0-4 ATS in their last four neutral site games.

    Saint Peter’s vs. Tennessee College Hoops Prediction: SAINT PETER’S +21.5

