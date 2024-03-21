Saint Peter’s vs. Tennessee NCAA Tournament Odds & Prediction

Will the Volunteers cover as a 21.5-point favorite over the Peacocks on Thursday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Saint Peter’s vs. Tennessee matchup at 9:20 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

727 Saint Peter’s Peacocks (+21.5) vs. 728 Tennessee Volunteers (-21.5); o/u 129.5

9:20 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 21, 2024

Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

TV: TNT

Saint Peter’s vs. Tennessee: Bettors Leaning Towards Vols

Mason Leads Peacocks Back to Tournament

In his second year at the helm, Saint Peter’s Head Coach Bashir Mason led the Peacocks to their second NCAA Tournament berth in the last three years. Before the season, Mason and the coaching staff overturned the roster and brought in eight new players. On Tuesday, Mason was named a finalist for the Ben Jobe Award, presented annually to the top minority head coach in Division I college basketball.

Knecht Named SEC Player of the Year

Dalton Knecht was named SEC Player of the Year on Monday, according to the conference’s website. Perhaps no one has risen more than Knecht between the NCAA’s 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. Though the senior excelled during his junior campaign, he did so with Northern Colorado, a relatively lower-ranked college. Transferring to a power conference was an enormous step up in competition, but Knecht made it work seamlessly with Tennessee. He averaged 25.5 points and 5.2 rebounds across the 2023-24 Volunteers’ 18 regular-season games against SEC teams. Knecht’s 25.5 PPG is the best by any Power Six player since Luka Garza averaged 26.2 during his 2019-20 campaign with Iowa.

Saint Peter’s vs. Tennessee CBB Betting Trends

Under is 6-1 in Volunteers last 7 games as a favorite

Under is 4-0 in Volunteers last 4 overall

Over is 4-1 in Peacocks last 5 neutral site games as an underdog

Over is 5-2 in Volunteers last 7 games following a double-digit loss at home

Saint Peter’s vs. Tennessee CBB Prediction:

Take Saint Peter’s. The Peacocks are 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 games overall, are 6-1 against the number in their last seven games following a win and are 19-7 at the betting window in their last 26 neutral site games. The Vols, meanwhile, are just 1-5 against the spread in their last six neutral site games when favored, are 2-8 at the betting window in their last 10 NCAA Tournament games and are 0-4 ATS in their last four neutral site games.

Saint Peter’s vs. Tennessee College Hoops Prediction: SAINT PETER’S +21.5