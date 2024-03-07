Close Menu
    Rutgers vs. Wisconsin College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Rutgers vs. Wisconsin

    With the number sitting at just 133.5, is the over the smart bet in Thursday night’s Rutgers vs. Wisconsin matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    727 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (+9.5) at 728 Wisconsin Badgers (-9.5); o/u

    7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 7, 2024

    Kohl Center, Madison, WI

    TV: FS1

    Rutgers vs. Wisconsin: Public Bettors Only Leaning Badgers

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing Wisconsin when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Williams Leads the Way in Loss

    Jeremiah Williams racked up 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 29 minutes before fouling out of Sunday’s 67-56 loss to Nebraska. Williams closed with 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals, stuffing the stat sheet during Sunday’s loss to the Cornhuskers. The 6-foot-4 junior has started in nine games this season as the result of an eligibility issue, averaging 13 points, four rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals on 27.2 minutes per game. Williams and the Scarlet Knights will look to complete their season sweep of Wisconsin this Thursday night.

    Wahl Scores 20 Points in Defeat

    Tyler Wahl recorded 20 points (9-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Saturday’s 91-83 loss to Illinois. Wahl logged a productive day from the field, closing with 20 points, seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block during Saturday’s loss to Illinois, but his day was undermined by the myriad of points that Marcus Domask scored on him down the stretch.

    The 6-foot-9 senior had the unfortunate duty of guarding Illinois’ leading scorer down the stretch, who made short work of the matchup mismatch. Despite this, Wahl has been a big-time contributor for the Badgers as of late, averaging 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals across Wisconsin’s last eight games. Wahl and the Badgers, losers of seven of their last nine games, will look to salvage some momentum during Thursday’s matchup with Rutgers.

    Badgers are 1-11-1 ATS in their last 13 games overall

    Scarlet Knights are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 road games

    Badgers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 home games

    Scarlet Knights are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games overall

    Rutgers vs. Wisconsin CBB Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Badgers’ last five games as a favorite, is 4-0 in their last four games overall and is 8-1 in their last nine home games. The over is also 7-3 in Wisconsin’s last 10 games played on Thursday, is 7-1 in its last eight games as a home favorite and is 4-0 in its last four games following an ATS loss.

    Rutgers vs. Wisconsin College Hoops Prediction: OVER 133.5

