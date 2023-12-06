Rutgers vs. Wake Forest College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

Even though the line is moving in favor of the Demon Deacons, are the Scarlet Knights the better bet in Wednesday night’s Rutgers vs. Wake Forest matchup at 6:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

673 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (+3.5) at 674 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (-3.5); o/u 140.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, NC

Rutgers vs. Wake Forest Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing Wake Forest when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Notes

Aundre Hyatt logged nine points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday’s 76-58 loss to Illinois.

Hyatt was held to just 3-of-11 from the field, closing with nine points in a loss against the Fighting Illini’. The 6-foot-6 senior continues to struggle shooting the ball for the Scarlet Knights, averaging 11.6 points on 34.3/30.6/78.6 shooting splits. Hyatt has found other ways to contribute despite his scoring woes, averaging five rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals on 26.7 minutes per game.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Notes

Andrew Carr chipped in 22 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday’s 82-71 victory over Florida.

Carr had his most complete performance of the season thus far, but filling the stat sheet is nothing new for him. He’s been Wake Forest’s best player by a wide margin in 2023-24, as evidenced by the fact he’s averaging 16.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.0 assists per game in his first six contests.

Rutgers vs. Wake Forest CBB Betting Trends

Rutgers is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Rutgers’s last 7 games on the road

Wake Forest is 20-5 SU in its last 25 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Wake Forest’s last 5 games at home

Rutgers vs. Wake Forest CBB Prediction:

Take Rutgers. The Demon Deacons are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games following a win and are winless at the betting window in their last four games following an ATS victory. The Scarlet Knights, meanwhile, are 4-1-1 against the spread in their last six games following an ATS loss and are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four games following a double-digit loss at home.

Rutgers vs. Wake Forest College Hoops Prediction: RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS +3.5