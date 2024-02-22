Rutgers vs. Purdue College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Purdue Boilermakers will host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights from Mackey Arena at 7:00 ET on Thursday. Purdue is listed as 15.5-point favorites, and the total is at 138.5 points what is the smart bet from West Lafayette? Keep reading for our Rutgers vs. Purdue prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

747 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (+15.5) at 748 Purdue Boilermakers (-15.5); o/u 138.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 22, 2024

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

Rutgers vs. Purdue Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing Purdue when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Notes

Rutgers dropped to 14-11 after losing to Minnesota 81-70 last Sunday. Derek Simpson and Clifford Omoruyi each scored 19 points in the loss. The Scarlet Knights will need a full team effort if they want any chance to hang with the Boilermakers on Thursday.

Purdue Boilermakers Notes

Purdue lost to Ohio State 73-69 on February 18th to bring their record to 23-3 on the season. Zach Edey scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds versus the Buckeyes. Purdue will look to bounce back from the upset loss, as they host the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers vs. Purdue CBB Betting Trends

Rutgers is 2-3 ATS in its last 5 road games.

Purdue is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers vs. Purdue CBB Prediction:

Both teams look to get back in the win column on Thursday.

Take Purdue. The Boilermakers are a perfect 13-0 at home this season, while Rutgers is just 3-6 on the road. The Scarlet Knights struggle offensively away from home, and you just can’t have scoring droughts at Mackey Arena, it will get ugly quick. Fletcher Loyer and Lance Jones will shoot the ball better after struggling versus Ohio State and the Boilermakers roll.

Rutgers vs. Purdue College Hoops Prediction: Purdue -15.5