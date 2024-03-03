Close Menu
    NCAAB Articles

    Rutgers vs. Nebraska College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Rutgers vs. Nebraska

    With the line moving from 8.5 down to 7.5 and the total sitting at 139.5, what’s the best value in Sunday’s Rutgers vs. Nebraska matchup? Tip-off from Lincoln, NE is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    849 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (+7.5) at 850 Nebraska Cornhuskers (-7.5); o/u 139.5

    6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 3, 2024

    Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Rutgers vs. Nebraska: Bettors Leaning with Cornhuskers

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing Nebraska when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Williams Scores Five Points in Blowout Win

    Austin Williams (undisclosed) scored five points (2-6 FG, 1-1 3PT) and recorded two rebounds and two assists in Thursday’s 82-52 win over Michigan. Williams once again played Thursday after coming into the game with a questionable designation. He scored five points, his most since Jan. 17, and added two rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes of action. It is unclear what keeps landing him on the injury report, but it does not appear to be affecting him too much.

    Mast has Solid Day in Defeat vs. Ohio State

    Rienk Mast finished with 14 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes during Thursday’s 78-69 loss to Ohio State. Mast had been in a bit of a slump entering Thursday, but he put up his best scoring total since Feb. 4 and recorded his first double-double since Jan. 23. He and the Huskers seem to have already solidified their case for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament despite the loss, but Nebraska’s struggles on the road will be a big topic of conversation entering March, as the team is just 1-8 away from Lincoln in Big Ten play. Thursday’s defeat snapped a four-game winning streak, which had been the best run for Nebraska of the calendar year.

    Over is 19-7 in Cornhuskers last 26 overall

    Under is 7-3 in Scarlet Knights last 10 overall

    Over is 11-4 in Cornhuskers last 15 home games

    Over is 5-2 in Scarlet Knights last 7 road games vs. a team with a winning home record

    Rutgers vs. Nebraska CBB Prediction:

    Take Nebraska. The Cornhuskers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games overall, are 7-0 against the number in their last seven games as a favorite and are 8-3 against the number in their last 11 games following a straight up loss. On the other side, the Scarlet Knights are just 2-5 at the betting window in their last seven road games, are 1-4 against the number in their last five games overall and are 0-4 against the spread in their last four games when facing an opponent with a winning record.

    Rutgers vs. Nebraska College Hoops Prediction: NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS -7.5

