    NCAAB Articles

    Rutgers vs. Minnesota College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Rutgers vs. Minnesota

    With the home team laying 4.5 points and the total sitting at 133.5, what’s the best bet in Sunday evening’s Rutgers vs. Minnesota Big Ten clash at 6:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    861 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (+4.5) at 862 Minnesota Golden Gophers (-4.5); o/u 133.5

    6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 18, 2024

    Williams Arena, Minneapolis, MN

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Rutgers vs. Minnesota: Bettors Backing Underdog

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing Minnesota when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Davis Closes with 11 Points vs. Northwestern

    Jamichael Davis finished Thursday’s 63-60 victory over Northwestern with 11 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds and two steals over 27 minutes. He converted on 3-of-6 looks from the field, closing with 11 points, two rebounds and two steals as the Scarlet Knights took down the Wildcats on Thursday. The 6-foot-2 freshman continues to start for Rutgers as they make their way down the back half of the season. Across Davis’s last four games as a starter, the freshman guard is averaging 5.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, one assist and 1.5 steals on 25.3 minutes per game.

    Garcia Stellar in Defeat vs. Purdue

    Dawson Garcia recorded 24 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes before fouling out of Thursday’s 84-76 loss to Purdue. Garcia logged a high-scoring outing during Thursday’s loss to Purdue, closing with 24 points, three rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal in the contest. The 6-foot-11 junior continues to fuel the Gophers’ program this season, averaging 17.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, two assists, 0.9 steals and one block across 21 starts. Excluding Minnesota’s matchup with Nebraska in December, during with Garcia suffered an ankle injury, the junior big man has reached double figures in every outing this season.

    Over is 4-1 in Golden Gophers last 5 games as a favorite

    Over is 4-1 in Golden Gophers last 5 overall

    Under is 16-7 in Scarlet Knights last 23 road games

    Under is 5-1 in Scarlet Knights last 6 overall

    Rutgers vs. Minnesota CBB Prediction:

    Take Minnesota. The Golden Gophers are 20-5-1 against the spread in their last 26 home games, are 10-1 against the number in their last 11 games as a home favorite and are 33-16-2 at the betting window in their last 51 games overall. The Golden Gophers are also 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games played on a Sunday, are 4-0 against the number in their last four games following a loss and are 15-5-1 ATS in their last 21 home games when facing an opponent with a losing road record. On the other side, the Scarlet Knights are just 1-4 against the spread in their last five games played on a Sunday.

    Rutgers vs. Minnesota College Hoops Prediction: MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS -4.5

