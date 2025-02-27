Rutgers vs. Michigan Prediction: Can Rutgers make it a game?

Unranked Rutgers heads to Ann Arbor to face #15 Michigan on Thursday night. The game is at 9:00 PM ET on Peacock. Can Rutgers cover the 9.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Rutgers vs. Michigan prediction.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are 14-14 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-13-2 ATS this season.

The Michigan Wolverines are 21-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-14 ATS this season.

Rutgers vs. Michigan Matchup & Betting Odds

819 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (+9.5) at 820 Michigan Wolverines (-9.5); o/u 154.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 27, 2025

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

TV: Peacock

Rutgers vs. Michigan Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Rutgers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Game Notes

Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper was sensational in his team’s 95-85 win over USC on Sunday night. The 6’6” freshman put up 25 points, 2 rebounds, 9 assists, and 6 steals in 34 minutes. Harper shot 9 of 13 from the field and 4 of 8 from beyond the arc in the victory.

Rutgers guard Ace Bailey also played well in his team’s game on Sunday. The freshman from Chattanooga, TN recorded 14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 2 made three-pointers in 38 minutes of game action. Bailey is second on the team in scoring with 18.4 points per game this season.

Michigan Wolverines Game Notes

Wolverines guard Rubin Jones is questionable to play on Thursday due to an undisclosed injury. The 6’5” senior from Houston, TX is averaging 3.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in 20.9 minutes per contest this season.

Michigan forward Sam Walters is also questionable for Thursday’s contest. He’s nursing a back injury. The 6’10” sophomore is averaging 5.0 points and 1.1 made three-pointers per game in 12.7 minutes per contest this year.

Rutgers vs. Michigan CBB Betting Trends

Rutgers is 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

The Scarlet Knights are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games against Michigan.

Michigan is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Michigan is 6-10 ATS in conference games this season.

Rutgers vs. Michigan CBB Prediction:

This is a tough spot for Michigan. Thursday will be the Wolverines’ third game in 7 days. Michigan lost to Michigan State at home last Friday, narrowly beat Nebraska on the road on Monday, and will now face a talented Rutgers team on Thursday. A few other numbers make the case against Michigan in this contest.

The Wolverines are 9-11 ATS after a win and 6-7 ATS as a home favorite this season. What’s more, Michigan is 5-9 ATS when playing on 2 days of rest this season. The Wolverines could potentially be without 2 rotation players (Rubin Jones and Sam Walters) which could lead to a minutes crunch against Rutgers on Thursday. For all of the reasons listed above, I’m taking the Scarlet Knights and the points on the road in Ann Arbor on Thursday night.

Rutgers vs. Michigan CBB Prediction: RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS +9.5