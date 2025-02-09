Rutgers vs. Maryland Prediction: Can Terps win by 10 or more?

Unranked Rutgers heads to College Park to face #18 Maryland on Sunday afternoon. The game is at 12:00 PM ET on the Big Ten Network. Can Rutgers cover the 9.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Rutgers vs. Maryland prediction.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are 12-11 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-11-1 ATS this season.

The Maryland Terrapins are 17-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-12 ATS this season.

Rutgers vs. Maryland Matchup & Betting Odds

843 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (+9.5) at 844 Maryland Terrapins (-9.5); o/u 150.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 9, 2025

XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

TV: Big Ten Network

Rutgers vs. Maryland Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing Rutgers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Game Notes

Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper was outstanding in his team’s 82-73 win over Illinois on Wednesday night. The 6’6” freshman put up 28 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and a blocked shot in 34 minutes. Harper shot 3 of 5 from beyond the arc and 11 of 12 from the foul line in the win.

Rutgers guard Ace Bailey notched a double-double in his team’s game on Wednesday. The freshman from Chattanooga, TN recorded 18 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 blocks in 36 minutes. Bailey leads the team in scoring this season with 20.1 points per game.

Maryland Terrapins Game Notes

Terrapins forward Julian Reese logged a double-double in his team’s 73-70 loss to Ohio State on Thursday night. In that contest, the senior from Baltimore registered 24 points, 13 rebounds, an assist, and 2 blocks. Reese shot 7 of 9 from the floor and 10 of 11 from the charity stripe in the defeat.

Maryland center Derik Queen also played well in his club’s game on Thursday. The 6’10” 246-pound freshman accumulated 13 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, and a steal across 36 minutes. Queen is averaging a team-high 15.0 points per game in 2024-25.

Rutgers vs. Maryland CBB Betting Trends

Rutgers is 2-4 ATS as the road team this season.

The Scarlet Knights are 4-5 ATS when playing with the rest advantage this season.

Maryland is 4-1 ATS after a loss this season.

Maryland is 8-6 ATS as the home team this season.

Rutgers vs. Maryland CBB Prediction:

Rutgers is an odd team. They have two great freshman guards in Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper. Both players are averaging over 19 points per game. But the Scarlet Knights’ next leading scorer is freshman center Lathan Sommerville, who’s only averaging 7.2 points per game. A team with two main scorers is easier to stop than a team with several players who can score in double figures on any given night. Maryland fits the latter definition.

The Terps have 5 players averaging over 11 points per game. They are center Derik Queen, guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie, forward Julian Reese, guard Rodney Rice, and guard Selton Miguel. In addition to having multiple scorers, Maryland ranks in the top 20 in both adjusted offensive efficiency and adjusted defensive efficiency this year, according to Kenpom.com. The Terrapins’ last double-digit home win came against UCLA on January 10th, and I could see them getting another double-digit victory here. I’m laying the points with Maryland on Sunday afternoon.

Rutgers vs. Maryland CBB Prediction: MARYLAND TERRAPINS -9.5