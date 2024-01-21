Rutgers vs. Illinois College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Illinois Fighting Illini will host Rutgers from the State Farm Center at 1:00 ET on Sunday. Illinois is listed as 11.0-point home favorites, and the total is at 143.5 points what is the smart bet from Champaign? Keep reading for our Rutgers vs. Illinois prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

831 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (+11.0) at 832 Illinois Fighting Illini (-11.0); o/u 143.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 21, 2023

State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

Rutgers vs. Illinois Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing Illinois when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Notes

Rutgers improved to 10-7 after defeating Nebraska 87-82 in overtime on January 17th. Clifford Omoruyi scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. The Scarlet Knights will look to keep the momentum going on Sunday as they face Illinois.

Illinois Fighting Illini Notes

Illinois moved to 13-4 after their latest victory against Michigan on Thursday. Coleman Hawkins recorded a double-double in the win, scoring 21 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. The big news for the Illini, is the reinstatement of Terrance Shannon, who will be available to play on Sunday.

Rutgers vs. Illinois CBB Betting Trends

Rutgers is 2-3 ATS in its last 5 road games.

Illinois is 5-4-1 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers vs. Illinois CBB Prediction:

Both teams look to win consecutive games as they matchup on Sunday.

Take the Under here. Rutgers has been really bad offensively on the road this season, however their defense travels. I expect the Scarlet Knights to slow this game down, as they have no chance of winning if this game turns into a track meet. Look for a low scoring game on Sunday afternoon.

Rutgers vs. Illinois College Hoops Prediction: Under 143.5