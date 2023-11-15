Rice vs. Texas College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Texas Longhorns will host the Rice Owls from the Moody Center. The Longhorns are listed as 20.5-point home favorites and the total at 155.5 points what is the smart play from Austin? Keep reading for our Rice vs. Texas prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

701 Rice Owls (+20.5) at 702 Texas Longhorns (-20.5); o/u 155.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Moody Center, Austin, TX

Rice vs. Texas Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing Rice when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Rice Owls Notes

Mekhi Mason led the Owls’ offensively with 20 points in their 89-76 loss to the Harvard Crimson last Friday. Rice played well on the offense floor, however defensively they struggled versus Harvard allowing the Crimson to shoot over 50% from the floor.

Texas Longhorns Notes

Oral Roberts transfer Max Abmas led the Longhorns in scoring in their 86-59 win against Delaware State last Friday night. Abmas recorded 19 points on 6/12 from the field and knocked down four threes. Texas has high expectations for the backcourt trio of Abmas, Horton and Hunter.

Rice vs. Texas CBB Betting Trends

Texas is 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 home games.

Rice is 1-4 SU in their last 5 road games.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 games for Rice

Rice vs. Texas CBB Prediction:

Rice dropped a tough road game to Harvard to fall to 1-1 on the year, while Texas improved to 2-0 after their 27-point win versus Deleware State last time out.

Take the Over in this one. Texas is averaging 87 ppg through their first two games and are now facing a Rice team that just allowed 89 points to Harvard. The Longhorns are talented this year offensively, they may surpass 100 points on Wednesday night. On the other side Rice will likely struggle versus the Longhorns, but the Owls are a team that likes to shoot the three ball and they have some guys that can knock it down. They are shooting 40% from deep as a team in a small size. Texas will do their part offensively and Rice has enough perimeter players to make some shots and push this game over the total.

Rice vs. Texas College Hoops Prediction: Over 155.5