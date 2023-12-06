Rice vs. Houston College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The # 3 Houston Cougars will host the Rice Owls from the Fertitta Center at 8:00 ET on Wednesday night. The Cougars are listed as 28.0-point favorites, while the total is sitting at 140 points, what is the best bet from Houston? Keep reading for our Rice vs. Houston prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

711 Rice Owls (+28.0) at 712 Houston Cougars (-28.0); o/u 140

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

Rice vs. Houston Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 91% of public bettors are currently backing Houston when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Rice Owls Notes

Rice improved to 3-5 after defeating Houston Christian by a score of 65-56. Travis Evee led the Owls in scoring with 18 points on 7/17 from the floor. Rice will need an excellent team effort if they want to compete with #3 Houston.

Houston Cougars Notes

Houston remained undefeated winning their latest contest versus the Xavier Musketeers on December 1st. LJ Cryer scored 26 points for Houston in the win. Houston will look to improve to 9-0 as they host Rice on Wednesday night.

Rice vs. Houston CBB Betting Trends

Rice is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games.

Houston is 5-4-1 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for Rice.

Rice vs. Houston CBB Prediction:

Both teams are coming off wins as they matchup in Houston.

Give me Rice here. The Owls are playing better as of a late winning two in a row after a tough 1-5 start to the year. Houston is excellent; however, the Cougars play at one of the slowest paces in the country, which is good when you are backing a large underdog. Limiting the turnovers and number of possessions Houston gets will be key for Rice to stay within the number. Rice should have some confidence entering this contest, back the Owls as massive dogs.

Rice vs. Houston College Hoops Prediction: Rice +28.0