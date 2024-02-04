Purdue vs. Wisconsin College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Wisconsin Badgers will host the Purdue Boilermakers from the Kohl Center at 1:00 ET on Sunday afternoon. The Boilermakers are listed as 2.5-point favorites, and the total is at 144.5 points what is the smart play from Madison? Keep reading for our Purdue vs. Wisconsin prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

829 Purdue Boilermakers (-2.5) at 830 Wisconsin Badgers (+2.5); o/u 144.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 4, 2024

Kohl Center, Madison, WI

Purdue vs. Wisconsin Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing Wisconsin when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Purdue Boilermakers Notes

Purdue moved to 20-2 after defeating Northwestern 105-96 on January 31st. Zach Edey scored 30 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the victory. The Boilermakers will now hit the road for a tough contest with the Wisconsin Badgers.

Wisconsin Badgers Notes

Wisconsin dropped to 16-5 after losing to Nebraska 80-72 in overtime on Thursday night. AJ Storr continued his strong season, scoring 28 points for the Badgers, Storr is now averaging 16.5 ppg.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin CBB Betting Trends

Purdue is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Wisconsin is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 7 of the last 10 games for the Badgers.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin CBB Prediction:

Purdue looks for their seventh straight victory, while Wisconsin looks to get back in the win column.

Take the over. Purdue is averaging nearly 86 ppg on the season they are nearly unstoppable on the offensive end of the floor. Wisconsin on the other side is averaging nearly 76 ppg with improved shooting numbers at home. Both teams can knock down the three-ball, expect a lot of points on Sunday afternoon.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin College Hoops Prediction: Over 144.5