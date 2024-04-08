Purdue vs. UConn NCAA Tournament Finals Prediction

The Purdue Boilermakers will face the UConn Huskies in the finals of the NCAA tournament from State Farm Stadium at 9:20 ET on Monday night. The Huskies are listed as 7.0-point favorites, and the total is at 145.5 points, what is the smart play in this matchup? Keep reading for our Purdue vs. UConn prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

675 Purdue Boilermakers (+7.0) at 676 UConn Huskies (-7.0); o/u 145.5

9:20 p.m. ET, Monday, April 8, 2024

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Purdue vs. UConn Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing UConn when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Purdue Boilermakers Notes

Purdue defeated NC State 63-50 on Saturday to advance to the finals. The Boilermakers were excellent defensively limiting the Wolfpack to 37% from the field. Offensively for Purdue, Zach Edey scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the victory. Purdue will look to complete their title quest on Monday night against the defending champion UConn Huskies.

UConn Huskies Notes

UConn advanced after defeating 86-72 on April 6th. Stephon Castle had his best game of the tournament, scoring 21 points on 7/13 from the floor. The Huskies look to complete their dominant run against Purdue on Monday from Glendale.

Purdue vs. UConn CBB Betting Trends

UConn is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games.

Purdue is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for the Boilermakers.

Purdue vs. UConn CBB Prediction:

Take the Under. Let’s start with the Boilermakers, defensively they are coming off a game where they held a red-hot Wolfpack offense to 50 points. Purdue obviously is going to face a much better opponent with UConn, but defensively they have played well throughout the tournament. UConn on the defensive end has been dominant, holding opponents to 57.2 ppg in five games thus far in the tournament.

On the offensive end of the floor, neither team allows many transition points, I expect this game to be played in the halfcourt for majority of the game. Unless both teams shoot close 50% in this contest, this game should stay under the total.

Purdue vs. UConn College Hoops Prediction: Under 145.5