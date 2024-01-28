Purdue vs. Rutgers College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Rutgers Scarlett Knights will host the Purdue Boilermakers from the Jersey’s Mike Arena at 1:00 ET Sunday afternoon. The Boilermakers are listed as 10.5-point favorites, and the total is at 142 points what is the best bet from New Jersey? Keep reading for our Purdue vs. Rutgers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

843 Purdue Boilermakers (-10.5) at 844 Rutgers Scarlett Knights (+10.5); o/u 142

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 28, 2023

Jersey’s Mike Arena, Piscataway, NJ

Purdue vs. Rutgers Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing Rutgers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Purdue Boilermakers Notes

Purdue moved to 18-2 after their blowout victory against the Michigan Wolverines on January 23rd. The Boilermakers defeated the Wolverines by a score of 99-67. Lance Jones led the Purdue in scoring with 24 points on 7/16 from the floor.

Rutgers Scarlett Knights Notes

Rutgers dropped to Illinois 86-63 one week ago. Clifford Omoruyi had a nice game despite the loss, scoring 22 points and grabbing 9 rebounds. The Scarlett Knights will have their hands full as they host #2 Purdue on Sunday.

Purdue vs. Rutgers CBB Betting Trends

Rutgers is 2-3 ATS in its last 5 games.

Purdue is 4-5-1 ATS in its last 10 home games

The total has gone over in 7 of the last 10 games for the Boilermakers.

Purdue vs. Rutgers CBB Prediction:

Purdue looks to win their fifth straight, while Rutgers looks to get back in the win column.

Give me Rutgers. The Scarlett Knights are always tough at home and have a physical team that make life difficult for Zach Edey and the Boilermakers. Furthermore, they have a week to prepare for this one, I expect a great showing from the Scarlett Knights to keep this game interesting.

Purdue vs. Rutgers College Hoops Prediction: Rutgers +10.5