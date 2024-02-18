Purdue vs. Ohio State College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

No. 2 Purdue will take on Big Ten foe Ohio State at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. With the Boilermakers laying 8.5 points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 146.5, what’s the smart bet in today’s Purdue vs. Ohio State matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

827 Purdue Boilermakers (-8.5) at 828 Ohio State Buckeyes (+8.5); o/u 146.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 18, 2024

Yuengling Center, Tampa, FL

TV: ESPN

Purdue vs. Ohio State: Public Bettors Love Boilermakers on Sunday

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing Purdue when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Edey Continues to Dominate for Purdue

Zach Edey totaled 24 points (8-18 FG, 8-14 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one block across 29 minutes during Thursday’s 84-76 victory over Minnesota. Edey converted on 8-of-18 attempts from the field, closing with 24 points, 15 rebounds, two assists and a block during Thursday’s win over the Gophers. The 7-foot-4 senior has been almost unstoppable this season, averaging 23.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.2 blocks across 25 starts. Although Dawson Garcia was able to get Edey uncomfortable during Thursday’s showdown, the senior center has been an unstoppable force and an immovable object in one this season.

Thornton Effective in Defeat vs. Wisconsin

Bruce Thornton recorded 18 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday’s 62-54 loss to Wisconsin. Thornton knocked down 8-of-19 looks from the field, closing with 18 points, four rebounds, five assists and a steal during Tuesday’s loss against Wisconsin. The 6-foot-2 sophomore has been one of the Buckeyes’ lead contributors this season, averaging 15.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals across 24 starts. Thornton and the Buckeyes will look to get back on track against Purdue on Sunday.

Purdue vs. Ohio State CBB Betting Trends

Buckeyes are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games as a home underdog

Buckeyes are 8-17 ATS in their last 25 games following a straight up loss

Boilermakers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite of 7.0-12.5

Purdue vs. Ohio State CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 5-2 in the Buckeyes’ last seven games overall, is 9-3 in their last 12 home games and is 4-1 in their last five games following an ATS win. On the other side, the over is 24-9 in the Boilermakers’ last 33 games following a win, is 8-3 in their last 11 games as a favorite and has cashed in eight of their last 11 games overall.

Purdue vs. Ohio State College Hoops Prediction: OVER 146.5