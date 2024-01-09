Close Menu
    Purdue vs. Nebraska Prediction: Will Over Cash in Lincoln?

    Purdue vs. Nebraska

    With the No. 1 Boilermakers laying 7.5 points and the total sitting at 151.5, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Purdue vs. Nebraska matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Purdue vs. Nebraska: Public Bettors Backing No. 1

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing Purdue when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Kaufman-Renn Dominant vs. Illinois

    Trey Kaufman-Renn closed with 23 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 27 minutes during Friday’s 83-78 victory over Illinois.

    Kaufman-Renn came up big during Friday’s win over the Fighting Illini, notching a team-high 23 points and four rebounds in the contest. The 6-foot-9 sophomore continues to play a sizeable role for Purdue, averaging eight points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 16.9 minutes per game (15 starts). Kaufman-Renn has carefully selected his shot attempts this season, as he’s currently boasting a 54.4/50.0/58.7 shooting line.

    Tominaga Stays hot for Nebraska

    Keisei Tominaga logged 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and two assists across 32 minutes during Saturday’s 88-72 loss to Wisconsin.

    Tominaga converted on 7-of-10 looks from the field, closing with 17 points and two assists in a loss to Wisconsin. The 6-foot-2 senior has averaged 22.5 points and 1.5 assists across Nebraska’s last two outings, and he will look to provide the Cornhuskers with some firepower in a matchup with top-ranked Purdue on Tuesday.

    Purdue vs. Nebraska Betting Prediction: Huskers Strong ATS

    Cornhuskers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games following a straight up loss

    Cornhuskers are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games following a ATS loss

    Boilermakers are 2-5-2 ATS in their last 9 road games

    Boilermakers are 8-3-1 ATS in their last 12 games overall

    Purdue vs. Nebraska CBB Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 20-8 in the Cornhuskers’ last 28 games overall, is 6-0 in their last six games as a home favorite and is 4-0 in their last four home games. On the other side, the over is 8-3 in the Boilermakers’ last 11 games overall, is 7-3 in their last 10 games as a favorite and is 18-6 in their last 24 games following a win.

    Purdue vs. Nebraska College Hoops Prediction: OVER 151.5

