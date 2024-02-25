Purdue vs. Michigan College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Purdue Boilermakers will host the Michigan Wolverines from the Crisler Center at 2:00 ET Sunday afternoon. The Boilermakers are listed as 13.0-point favorites, and the total is at 151.5 points what is the smart play from Ann Arbor? Keep reading for our Purdue vs. Michigan prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

831 Purdue Boilermakers (-13.0) at 832 Michigan Wolverines (+13.0); o/u 151.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 25, 2024

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

Purdue vs. Michigan Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing Purdue when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Purdue Boilermakers Notes

Purdue improved to 24-3 after their latest victory against Rutgers. The Boilermakers won by a score of 96-68. Zach Edey was nearly perfect scoring 25 on 7/8 from the floor. Purdue will for another strong performance as they head to Ann Arbor to face the Wolverines.

Michigan Wolverines Notes

Michigan dropped to 8-19 after losing to Northwestern 76-62 this past Thursday. Nimari Burnett scored 15 points on 6/8 from the floor. The Wolverines will look snap a four-game skid on Sunday against #3 Purdue.

Purdue vs. Michigan CBB Betting Trends

Purdue is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 games.

Michigan is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 home games

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for the Wolverines.

Purdue vs. Michigan CBB Prediction:

Purdue looks for their consecutive victories, while Michigan looks to get back in the win column.

Take Purdue. Michigan is in trouble here, they’re already shorthanded and now they have to face a nearly unstoppable Purdue team. Michigan doesn’t have the scoring to hang with the efficient Boilermakers. After Purdue lost to Ohio State on the road last Sunday, I expect them to come out extra focused when they tip off in Ann Arbor.

Purdue vs. Michigan College Hoops Prediction: Purdue -13